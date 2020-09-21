Boost Your Immunity With This Ajwain- Black Pepper Water

Ajwain is packed with antioxidants

In this changing weather, we need to shift our focus back on immunity. This period is such that our body becomes more and more susceptible to seasonal ailments, the sudden nip in the air only makes it worse. However, that does not mean you need to be scared all the time. A healthy, balanced diet coupled with a few good lifestyle habits can make it very easy for you to keep the seasonal infections at bay. Moreover, our pantry is filled with herbs and spices that could not only help you manage the symptoms but also avert the risk of infection. You can add these to your food, or make soothing concoctions like this ajwain-black pepper water.





Both ajwain (carom seeds) and black pepper are replete with antioxidants that help fight the dangerous free radical activity. These chain reactions often cause ageing of cells and impair immunity. Additionally, black pepper is also enriched with vitamin C and anti-inflammatory properties, which help ease symptoms often associated with cold and cough. It helps heal sore and scratchy throat, and de-clog nose. This is perhaps why black pepper is one of the preferred ingredients in an Ayurvedic kadha, along with ajwain which also happens to be a traditional remedy for indigestion, gas and bloating.

Ajwain, black pepper and ginger are all regarded very highly in Ayurveda

That's not all, this herbal drink also has healing properties of ginger, which does not cease to impress us because of its long list of health benefits.





How to Make Ajwain- Black Pepper Water:





Ingredients





Half inch ginger root

1 tsp black pepper powder

1 tsp ajwain

Method





1. To make this delightful herbal drink, take a vessel add a cup of water, then black pepper powder, ajwain or (carom seeds) and ginger root. Bring it to boil.





2. Let it steep for a two to three minutes.





3. Strain in a cup, you can add some honey and drink it as tea or collect the drink in a tumbler and keep sipping on it throughout the day.











This herbal drink is sure to provide you immense comfort but that does not mean you skip your medicines, if prescribed. And, make sure you do not take your diet lightly either.





