Deciding what to cook for lunch is a daily struggle for most of us. With so many recipes at our disposal, this task becomes even more challenging. By noontime, our bodies are depleted of energy, and oftentimes, we either end up overeating or eating something that lacks proper nutrition. In order to remain active for the rest of the day, it is important to have a lunch packed with essential nutrients, including protein. And what better way to boost your protein intake than by including some dal in your diet? Luckily, we are blessed to have a wide variety of dals that we can experiment with to make mouth-watering dishes. Today, we'll be sharing with you some lunch recipes that you can make using masoor dal, also known as red lentil. Without further ado, let's get straight into the list.

Here Are 5 Protein-Rich Masoor Dal Recipes To Try At Home:

1. Masoor Dal Khichdi

Masoor dal and rice come together in this delicious recipe. It is extremely light and wholesome and will provide you with a healthy balance of carbohydrates and protein. Pair this khichdi with some yoghurt to relish its taste. Masoor dal khichdi also makes a great lunch option for people suffering from diabetes. Click here for the recipe.

2. Masoor Dal Dosa

If you're in the mood for South Indian food, give this yummy masoor dal dosa a try. It has a perfectly crispy texture, and when paired with piping hot sambar, nothing can get better! Once you try this masoor dal dosa, you'll find yourself making it again and again. Try it out for yourself now and enjoy! Click here for the recipe for masoor dal dosa.

3. Bengali-Style Dal Bhorta

To make this Bengali dish, boiled masoor dal is cooked with flavourful masalas, then mashed and shaped into a ball. It's literally that simple to make, yet comes with an ample amount of nutrition. Drizzle some ghee on top, and serve hot with steamed rice. Want to give it a try? Find the complete recipe here.

4. Hyderabadi Khatti Dal

If you want to add a tangy flavour to your lunch meal, this Hyderabadi khatti dal will not let you down. 'Khatti' translates to 'sour', and staying true to its name, it promises a sour and tangy kick of flavour to the taste buds. The addition of tamarind is what gives this dish its unique flavour. Pair it with roti or rice, and enjoy! Find the complete recipe here.

5. Masoor Dal Salad

Salads are a must-have food on the table while having lunch. If you want to increase the health quotient of your salad, give this masoor dal salad a try. It also has other nutritious veggies in it, such as broccoli and black beans. You can experiment and add any other veggies of your choice to it as well. It is light, refreshing, and packed with protein. Click here for the complete recipe.





Try out these delicious recipes and amp up the protein content of your lunch meals. Do let us know which one turned out to be your favourite in the comments below.