Butter Milk Sambar: A Comforting Treat On A Hot Summer Day (Recipe Inside)

Talk of south Indian cuisine and you simply cannot leave the quintessential sambar out of it! A south Indian vegetarian stew, sambar has a loyal fan base that goes beyond the south Indian region to all over the world today. It is made with vegetables, stews and spices and can be consumed with the staples such as idli, dosa and vada.





Even though sambar is a heart-warming combination of pulses, veggies and spices, one can always add a touch of its own when it comes to cooking a comforting bowl. Sambar is replete with health benefits and is a perfect bowl of comfort when you wish to feed yourself a light meal. And as the summer season is right here, it's time to get a refreshing twist to our kitchen experiments. Here is a buttermilk sambar recipe that can be a solace amid the blazing summer heat.





In the recipe, the base of the sambar is made with a tantalising combination of sambar paste, jaggery, tamarind extract, salt and buttermilk. It is mixed with vegetables, including okra, brinjal, cooked in coconut oil. Spices such as Kashmiri red chili, mustard seeds and curry leaves are mixed with coconut for a crackling tadka, which is added to the final dish. It takes the dish a notch higher in the spice quotient. The sambar paste is a flavourful melange of pulses like dry roasted urad dal and tuvar dal with ground spices including cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, black pepper, coconut, turmeric powder, red chilli powder and sea salt. Simply pair the bowl of piping hot sambar with idlis or dosas and you'll be in for a treat!

Sambar is not just a delicious bowl of goodness but also come brimming with health benefits. Being rich with pulses, sambar is high in protein and fibre. The dal based stew comes with many minerals and vitamins which also give it an antioxidant punch. Both sambar and buttermilk are extremely light and thus is easy to digest. And so on days when you are looking to eat light yet flavourful, this combination of buttermilk and sambar is perfect for a light and refreshing lunch or dinner on a hot summer day.





Find the buttermilk sambar recipe here. Try at home and let us know your experience in the comments section below.







