Calcium-Rich Diet: Best Calcium-Rich, Dairy-Free Meals For Vegan Diet

Calcium-Rich Diet

Highlights Calcium deficiency can lead to a number of health problems

Dairy products are calcium-rich but can't be a part of vegan diet

Here are some meal ideas for calcium-rich, non-dairy meals for vegan diet

A healthy body is replete with all the necessary nutrients. It is important to follow a diet rich in all the essential nutrients. Calcium is one of the important nutrients, which is required for healthy bones, joints, teeth and also cardiovascular health. Calcium deficiency can lead to a number of health problems like weak nails and teeth, lethargy, skin inflammation and diabetes. When the body doesn't receive enough calcium, it draws out the nutrient from bones. Dairy products like milks, eggs and yogurt are especially rich sources of calcium. But, some people cannot include these products in their diet. It may be because of lactose intolerance (allergy to dairy products) or a deliberate choice to follow a vegan diet, that is free of milk and milk products.





A diet shorn off calcium can cause health issues. Thankfully, there are many non-dairy foods that contain a considerable amount of calcium and can replenish the loss of the nutrient due to absence of dairy products.





Here are some ideas of meals with non-dairy, calcium-rich foods that you can include in your diet.

Broccoli and Almond Soup

This soup is the perfect meal to fuel your body with calcium. Both broccoli and almond are excellent sources of calcium. 100 grams of broccoli florets can provide as much as 47 mg of calcium. Almonds too abound with calcium. Since, a soup retains maximum properties of the foods involved as it avoids extreme heat for cooking, this broccoli and almond soup may be your ideal choice.

Broccoli and almond soup











Tofu Bhurji

Since you cannot have the delicious paneer bhurji or egg burji sabzi, try tofu bhurji. Tofu is the closest alternative to paneer that is rich in proteins as well as calcium. This bhurji is made with grated tofu, sauteed in a mixture of onions, tomatoes and masala bhurji. You can use tofu bhurji as a stuffing for sandwiches or eat with breads like roti or naan.





Tofu bhurji





Roasted Carrot, Rosemary, White Bean Hummus Recipe

On a vegan diet, you cannot enjoy your chips with mayonnaise or curd-based dips. This dish is not just dairy-free; it is also calcium-dense because of white beans as the main ingredient. White beans are extremely rich in calcium and also enhance the taste of any dish, they are added to.





White beans and carrot hummus





Take you cues from the above ideas and make your vegan diet calcium-rich.







