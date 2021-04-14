Summers are finally here. We have already switched on the ACs and resorted to comfortable breezy clothes to cope up with the scorching heat. It is also the time to tweak our diet and include everything cool, hydrating and light on stomach. But while doing so, we often miss on the healthy nutrients our body needs for overall nourishment. This further leads to dehydration and exhaustion. One essential nutrient required for our body's optimal functioning is calcium. Apart from strengthening bones and supporting our skeletal structure, calcium is also required for blood vessel and muscle expansion and contraction. Deficiency of calcium in our body may also lead to dental problems, extreme fatigue et al.

Considering this, we handpicked a few recipes that not only define summer for us, but are also loaded with calcium-content.

Calcium-Rich Foods: 5 Summer-Special Recipes For You:

Musk Melon Milkshake:

Since childhood, we know milk is synonymous to calcium. Hence, we bring a delicious milkshake recipe that includes refreshing musk melon (kharbooja) in it to add on to the summer vibe. Click here for the recipe.

Mango Lassi:

Another potent source of calcium is yogurt; and what's better than lassi to enjoy yogurt during the summers? To make the simple lassi a bit more appetizing we bring a recipe that includes the 'king of fruits' - mangoes - in it. Already slurping? Here we have the recipe for you.

Masala Chaas:

The next popular dahi-based drink during the summers is masala chaas. It is cool, refreshing and loads you up with every heathy nutrient. Click here for the classic recipe.

Pineapple Raita:

If you are anything like us, then you too surely wait eagerly for the summers to indulge in sweet and juicy pineapple. Besides adding the seasonal vibe to your diet, pineapple is also loaded with good amount of calcium. Hence, we bring you a recipe that will help you make the most of pineapple - it's called pineapple raita. The best part is, the raita includes dahi, which is again rich in calcium and other nutrients. Click here for the recipe.

Strawberry Smoothie:

We understand if you do not feel like eating anything during the summers. The blazing heat makes us feel tired and dehydrated, further leading to loss of appetite. But skipping meal is not an option we would ever suggest. Instead, load up on light food that is easy to make and consume. One such example is smoothie. To make the smoothie healthy and calcium-rich for you, we bring a recipe that includes nutrient-rich strawberries in it. Click here for the recipe.

Try these recipes and include healthy nutrients to your summer diet seamlessly.