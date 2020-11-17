Calcium-Rich Foods: How To Make Quick Spinach Soup For Strong Bones

Spinach is a good source of calcium

Highlights Spinach is a good source of energy-boosting magnesium

Spinach is replete with antioxidants

Spinach is a good source of vitamin C

There is no denying that our bones are very important for our health and physical well-being. Think about the last time you had pain in your knees or a fracture and you would also nod your head in agreement. We eat all kind of foods throughout the day and seldom do we think about the impact it could have on our bones. Here's a little secret, sooner or later, it will catch up. A poor diet and a lifestyle will impact your bones, and the pain could get too much to fathom. This is why, it is always a good idea to look after your bones and eat foods that are rich in calcium, vitamin D and phosphorous. Calcium deficiency is one of the major causes of osteoporosis and joint-pains. Calcium helps build bone density. Bones are the main storage site of calcium.





Fortunately, there are many natural foods that are replete with calcium. Eating these foods could do wonders for your bones, of course, there are a number of other factors at play. You also need to be very mindful of additional wear and tear, and work out accordingly.





Health Benefits of Spinach (Palak):





Spinach (or palak as we call it) is a treasure of nutrients. It is an excellent source of Vitamin B, A, C, magnesium, potassium, phosphorous and folate. It is also enriched with calcium. According to many nutritionists, it is better to have cooked spinach than raw for the optimised intake of calcium. It also reduces the risk of infection and kills bacteria. It is a good thing that spinach is so versatile and you can prepare it in so many ways. From soups, smoothies, curries to salads, there is no end to options! Add to it some goodness of paneer and you get an extra kick of protein too. Chickpeas or chana, add an excellent texture to the soup, making it more wholesome and soul-soothing.

Here's a quick spinach and chickpeas soup that you can prepare for days you in no mood to exert so much in the kitchen.





Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below. You can rule out a few ingredients as per your choice, it is your soup, after all. Do let us know about your experiments too.







