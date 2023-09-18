Paneer tikka is one of those snacks that you'll easily find everywhere. Whether you're at a dinner party or a wedding, it always finds its way onto the menu. And why not? Soft paneer cubes marinated with flavourful masalas make it an absolute delight to indulge in. However, the only downside to this snack is that it's traditionally prepared in a tandoor, which gives it its distinct taste. Now, of course, it's practically impossible to have a tandoor at home. This is why we end up ordering it from outside. But when made fresh at home, it offers an even more incredible flavour. To help you out, we'll be sharing four different ways in which you can make this delectable snack at home. Check them out below:

Also Read: Weekend Special: How To Make Amritsari Paneer Tikka In Just 30 Mins

Here Are 4 Different Ways To Cook Paneer Tikka:

1. Stovetop

The simplest way to cook paneer tikka at home is on the stovetop. All you have to do is heat a tawa and apply some oil to it. Now, arrange your marinated paneer tikkas on a skewer and place them on it. You could even keep them as is, but arranging them on a skewer makes it easier to grill directly over the flame. Once they are almost done, remove them from the tawa and grill them directly on the flame to give them that distinct charred effect. The results are truly spectacular!

2. Microwave

Microwaves have always made our lives easier, and it comes as no surprise that you can make this scrumptious snack in them as well. Marinate the paneer as you normally would and arrange it nicely on a microwave-friendly plate. Brush with some oil and cook for around 5-7 minutes. Once done, flip the paneer cubes and cook again for another 2-3 minutes. You'll have the classic paneer tikka oozing with flavours ready in just under 10 minutes. To get started, here's an easy recipe for making paneer tikka in the microwave.

Also Read: Garlic Paneer Tikka Recipe: A Delicious Twist On A Classic Dish

3. Oven

Paneer tikka can also be made in an oven. For this, make sure to always preheat your oven. Now, cover the baking tray with aluminium foil and arrange the paneer tikka skewers on it evenly. We don't want them to stick to each other. Brush with some oil and grill for around 10-12 minutes. Place it on the middle rack, as placing it on the top may end up making them too dry, and if placed on the lower one, they might not cook properly. So, the middle rack works best. Once done, brush again with oil and enjoy with chutney.

4. Air Fryer

An air fryer works exceptionally well to cook paneer tikka. Just like how we preheat the oven, it's important to preheat your air fryer as well. Now, just brush some oil in the air fryer basket and place the marinated paneer cubes in it. Air fry them for around 10 to 12 minutes, or until done. If you wish to make it healthier, you can even skip adding the oil. This way of preparing paneer tikka is super easy to make, and the results are just the same as the one cooked in a tandoor. Here's a recipe for you to try.





Whip up scrumptious paneer tikka at home using any of the above-mentioned methods. Let us know which one works best for you in the comments below.