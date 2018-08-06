Can Curd Help Promote Weight Loss? We Have Got The Answer!

Highlights Curd is replete with many health benefits

Curd is a treasure trove of essential vitamins and minerals

A bowlful of curd could also help you cut down on a pound or two

There must be something about curd that makes it staple across all Indian households. From raitas, gravies, chaas to curd rice- curd's versatility has captured imagination of various chefs and cooks across generations. Curd is replete with many health benefits that make it one of the most favoured superfoods among nutritionists and fitness enthusiasts. Curd is a treasure trove of essential vitamins and minerals like calcium, vitamin B-2, vitamin B-12, potassium, and magnesium. It is also immensely effective for the gut microbiome. Curd helps improve the bone health, digestion, and also regulates cholesterol and reduces high blood pressure. Other than this, it also has cooling properties. And that's not all. Turns out, that a bowlful of curd could also help you cut down on a pound or two.





(Also Read:Is it Safe to Have Curd (Dahi) at Night?)





A Bowlful Of Curd Could Also Help You Cut Down On A Pound Or Two





Here's how curd can facilitate weight loss:





1. Protein-rich and filling: Needless to say, being a dairy product, curd is pretty rich in proteins. According to USDA, 1 ounce of Greek yogurt has about 12 grams of protein. Greek yogurt or hung curd is basically just the strained curd you procure after you have removed the whey. Hung curd is said to be a better alternative for weight loss as compared to the full fat versions of curd. Protein helps you keep satiated for long, thus preventing you to binge on other fattening foods. Curd, as such, is a very filling food. About 70-80 percent of curd is just water.

2. Helps in digestion: Curd has good concentration of pro-biotic elements, which help in digestion and can reduce the symptoms of an upset tummy. These good and beneficial bacteria are known to improve gut activity. Bad digestion can lead to weight gain, as we are not able to absorb and assimilate our nutrients properly. If the waste is not eliminated properly from our body, it takes a major toll on our health.





3. Loaded with Calcium: Curd is packed with calcium. Did you know that 100 grams of curd has about 80 milligram of calcium? The abundance of calcium in curd not only helps strengthen your bones and teeth but also aids weight loss. Studies have claimed that calcium may help boost the process of thermogenesis, which in turn could rev up your metabolism and help you attain the slimmer waistline you always wanted.





(Also Read:Does Curd Really Help In Digestion? We've Got The Answer)





Curd is packed with calcium





As mentioned earlier, you can have curd in many ways. Here's how you can make weight-loss friendly hung curd at home. Raita fans can try this delicious flaxseed raita. Being one of the richest sources of omega 3 fatty acids, flaxseeds are essential in building immunity. They help in preventing heart ailments and promote weight loss. Blend the ever-so healthy superfood with the goodness of curd and say hello to health.







