Kathi roll is one of the most popular street foods in India. You'll easily find street vendors selling this snack in every nook and cranny of your city. And why not? It is full of exciting flavours, comes in endless different varieties, and is also quite wholesome. However, as much as we love biting into a hearty kathi roll, we can't ignore the fact that sometimes it can be quite unhealthy as well. More often than not, vendors put too many sauces and cook the fillings in copious amounts of oil, which brings down their health profile. We know it can be difficult to give up eating a street snack that you love, but you can make it healthier by making it at home. It allows you to have better control over the ingredients, and this makes it more nutritious. Wondering how to do so? Then keep on reading, as we'll be sharing easy tips to make your kathi roll healthier to enjoy it guilt-free.

Cooking Tips: Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Make Kathi Roll Healthier:

1. Swap maida with atta

The wrap of the kathi roll is typically made with maida (all-purpose flour). Sometimes, it is even prepared with a mix of both maida and atta (whole wheat flour). However, maida has less fibre and is often linked to weight gain. To enjoy your kathi roll guilt-free, you must swap the maida for atta. This will help increase its fibre content, ensuring you stay full for a longer time.

2. Opt for healthier fillings

Kathi rolls can be prepared with a variety of different fillings. Be it vegetarian or non-vegetarian, you can experiment with them in a myriad of ways. But be sure to opt for fillings that have a high fibre and protein content. Avoid adding any fried foods like aloo tikki or fried chicken, as they will make it unhealthy. Opt for fillings such as paneer, grilled chicken, tandoori chicken, and any veggies of your choice.

3. Go easy with the sauces

Sauces are the reason behind the incredible taste of kathi rolls. Without them, they'll just taste super bland and lack that distinct flavour. Now, we're not saying don't add them at all, but the trick here is to be mindful of how much you add. Sauces like mayonnaise, tandoori sauce, ketchup, etc. are high in calories, and adding too much will naturally make your kathi roll quite unhealthy.

4. Exercise portion control

If you do not exercise portion control, it defeats the purpose of making kathi rolls healthy. No matter how many healthy ingredients you add to it, you're still consuming calories. And if you end up having too many of them at once, you're adding to your calorie intake as well. So, remember to make only as much as required and exercise portion control whenever eating this snack.

5. Pair with healthier accompaniments

This is something that most of us do not pay attention to, but it plays a great role. Kathi roll is usually enjoyed with accompaniments such as tomato ketchup, mayonnaise, and chutneys. Sure, they taste good, but they are high in calories too. Instead, you can opt for healthier accompaniments, such as freshly made pudina chutney. And if you feel like having the other accompaniments, you must exercise portion control.





Bookmark these tips and follow them to enjoy your kathi rolls guilt-free next time!