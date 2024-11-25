Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, has been a staple in Indian kitchens for centuries. Known for its high vitamin C content, it makes for a wonderful addition to your diet. However, the only downside is that amla has a distinct bitter and sour taste. While amla promises to transform your health, many avoid eating it altogether for this reason. Do you also dread eating amla? Not anymore! We recently came across a paratha recipe on Instagram that will change your mind about amla. Meet Amla Lachha Paratha - a unique take on the classic lachha paratha, guaranteed to make you fall in love with it. The recipe for this amla lachha paratha was shared by the Instagram page @theclassyfoodophile.

Also Read: How To Make Instant Amla Achar In Just 15 Minutes (Recipe Inside)

Photo Credit: iStock

What Makes Amla Lachha Paratha A Must-Try?

Amla lachha paratha offers an interesting way to relish amla. Unlike regular lachha paratha, this one features grated amla in the dough, giving it a distinct flavor profile. The addition of besan (gram flour) and ajwain (carom seeds) in the dough further enhances its taste.

Is Lachha Paratha Healthy?

Absolutely! This lachha paratha has amla as its primary ingredient. As we all know, amla is an excellent source of vitamin C, making this paratha quite nutritious. If you wish to make it healthier, consider reducing the amount of ghee used while cooking it.

How To Ensure Amla Lachha Paratha Turns Out Crispy?

Amla lachha paratha needs to be crispy for the best taste. To achieve this, make sure to cook the paratha on a medium flame. Cooking it on a low or high flame can result in undercooking or overcooking, which will alter its crispy texture.

How To Make Amla Lachha Paratha | Amla Lachha Paratha Recipe

Start by adding besan, whole wheat flour, ajwain, and salt to a large bowl.

Grate one large amla into the mixture and mix well.

Add some water and knead to form a smooth dough.

Once done, roll out the dough evenly and spread ghee over it.

Cut the paratha into small strips, twist, and roll them together to form a peda. Roll it out again, ensuring that the twisted layers are not lost.

Top the paratha with a generous amount of kasuri methi.

Cook the paratha on a tawa set on medium flame. After a few minutes, flip and cook on the other side.

Your amla lachha paratha is now ready to be savoured! Serve hot and enjoy!

Watch the complete recipe video below:

Also Read: How To Make Methi Lachha Paratha - A Crispy And Flavourful Delight That You'll Love

Try making this delicious amla lachha paratha at home and share your experience in the comments below!