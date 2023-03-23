Chaitra Navratri festivities have begun in full swing. The festival celebrates the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga and is considered as one of the biggest festivals in India. During this nine-day long period, many devotees observe ritualistic fasts and refrain from consuming many food items, including whole grains, pulses, meat and legumes. But this does not mean that you cannot celebrate the festival without indulging in mouth-watering dishes. Thankfully, there are certain food items that one can consume while fasting and prepare delicious delicacies with it. One such food item is the humble aloo or potato.





Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2023: 7 Weight Loss-Friendly Vrat Snacks For Navratri





Aloo is used extensively to make dishes during the fasting season of Navratri. Be it aloo pakoda, aloo chaat or aloo tikki, we simply cannot get enough of it. But did you know aloo can be used to make kadhi as well? If you're someone who enjoys having a bowl of kadhi and miss it while fasting, you'll absolutely love this aloo ki kadhi. This recipe has no besan and uses singhare ka atta instead. It is thick, creamy and tastes as good as regular kadhi. The best part is that this vrat-friendly kadhi has yummy pakodas in it too. Want to give it a try? Check out the recipe below:

Aloo Kadhi Recipe: How To Make Aloo Kadhi

To begin with, add mashed potatoes, red chilli powder, singhare ka atta and salt in a bowl. Mix well to combine everything together. Put aside 1/4 of the mixture and make small pakoras out of it. In the remaining mixture, add yogurt to make a smooth paste. (You can also add some water at this stage).





Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2023: Instant No-Oil Vrat-Special Meal That Is Unique And Healthy





Now, heat some oil in a pan and add whole red chillies, curry leaves and cumin seeds. Once they start to splutter, add chopped ginger and saute well. Next, add the yogurt mixture, coriander powder and salt.





Allow it to simmer over low flame until the kadhi becomes thick in consistency, stirring occasionally. Add the prepared pakoras and cook for a few more minutes. Once done, transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Aloo kadhi is ready!





For the complete recipe of aloo kadhi, click here.







Try this delicious meal at home this Navratri and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments section below. If you're looking for more vrat-friendly recipes, click here.