The humble green pea is one of the unsung heroes of the kitchen, and many of us take the vegetable for granted. Abundantly available in the markets in winter, it's healthy, highly nutritious and versatile, making it possible to be used in a variety of dishes. If you've already had enough of aloo matar, matar paneer or matar pulao, worry not. We have something interesting in store for you. On Instagram, chef Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a recipe of aloo matar wrap. Let us tell you that it's a great way to include green peas into your diet.





Ingredients:





For matar tikki





1) Oil - 1 tablespoon





2) Cumin seeds - 1 tablespoon





3) Boiled green peas - 1 1/2 cups





4) Green chilli





5) Ginger - 1 tablespoon





6) Boiled potatoes





7) Turmeric powder - 1/2 tablespoon





8) Chaat masala - 1/2 tablespoon





9) Salt to taste





10) Corn flour - 1/2 tablespoon





For the wrap:





1) Lachha paratha

2) Mayonnaise





3) Green chutney





4) Some onion rings





5) Lemon juice 1 tablespoon





6) Red chilli powder





How to make matar tikki roll?





1) First and foremost, take a pan and heat some oil in it. Add cumin seeds and fresh boiled green peas. You can add some green chilli and grated ginger into it. Mix it well and then coarsely mash the green peas while they are in the pan. You can use a masher for this purpose.





2) Now, add the boiled potatoes, then the spices such as turmeric powder, chaat masala and salt. Mix it well for a couple of minutes. Use a binding agent like cornflour and then move it to a plate platter. Now, take from some portions from the mixture and give it the shape of tikkis. Shallow fry them until they turn a little brown.





3) Finally, take the lachha paratha and lay it out on a table. Spread some mayonnaise, followed by green chutney. Now, you can place a couple of tikkis and break them just to spread it properly to make the wrap. Add some dressing in the form of onions rings, lemon juice and red chilli powder. Fold it neatly and your matar tikki wrap is ready.





Take a look at the video here:

So, without thinking much, make this wrap and let us know how it turned out.