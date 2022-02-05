Want the goodness of a healthy diet and the taste of junk food rolled into one? Why not try a chickpea tikki burger? On one hand, chickpeas or chana are full of protein and can give your the energy boost for the day. On the other hand, fried tikkis stuffed inside burger buns can give your tastebuds the relief it needs from bland food. Tikki burgers are growing to become of the most endorsed comfort foods in India. So, let's give it a healthy twist with vegetables, chickpeas and a whole lot of Indian spices. Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has shared the recipe of chole tikki burger on his Instagram handle.





Ingredients needed for chole tikki:

Chickpeas, 1.5 cups, boiled





Potatoes, 2 pieces, boiled





Cottage cheese, 1/4 cup





Pomegranate seeds powder, 2 tsp





Onion, 1 piece, finely diced





Green chillies, 1-2 pieces, chopped





Ginger paste, 1 tsp





Garlic paste, 1 tsp

Red chilli powder, 2 tsp





Coriander powder, 1 tsp





Salt to taste





Garam masala powder, 1 tsp





Cumin powder, 1/2 tsp





Chaat masala





Coriander, 2 tbsps, finely chopped





Mint leaves, 2 tbsps, finely chopped





Lemon, 1/2 piece





Bread crumbs, 1/2 cup





Hot coal pieces





Oil, 1/2 tsp











Ingredients for yoghurt chutney:





Thick yoghurt, 1/4 cup, chilled





Roasted cumin powder, 1 pinch





Green chutney, 1 tbsp





Ingredients for burger dressing:

Green capsicum, 1 piece, thinly sliced





Tomato, 1 piece, thinly sliced





Carrot, 1 piece, thinly sliced





Onion, 1 piece, thinly sliced





Red chilli powder, 1/4 tsp





Lemon, 1/2 piece





Procedure:

Crush the boiled chickpeas to a coarse and crumbly paste. Add the boiled potatoes and other tikki ingredients. Mash them together. Mix bread crumbs with this tikki dough. Place a bowl of hot coal pieces at the centre of the dough and pour oil into it to let it smoke. Cover the plate and set aside for 4-5 minutes to allow the coal smoke to infuse into the dough. Prepare the yoghurt chutney with chilled yoghurt, cumin powder and green chutney. Uncover the tikki dough. Roll the dough into tikki-shaped flattened balls. Deep fry the tikkis. Toast the burger buns in butter. Spread the yoghurt chutney on a burger slice. Then place the tikki. Put a slice of cheese over the tikki. Top it with the vegetable mix. Spread the yoghurt chutney on the other burger slice and put it on top.

Here is the video:



Enjoy this delicious snack with potato chips on the side.