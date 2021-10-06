We've got to admit, for a non-veg lover there is nothing better than a plate of delicious chicken. From chicken tikka, Murg musallam, chicken biryani, to chicken rezala and many more - we might run out of time but the humble meat will not run out of its variety! But, out of all these delicious chicken dishes - chicken korma truly stands out as the one royal and decadent dish no one could ever say no to. Cooked in a paste of nuts, onions, curd, rich spices and its own fat, this chicken curry is laden with flavour. The thick velvety gravy, the melt-in-mouth soft chicken chunks and the delicious aroma of the dish make it the quintessential Mughal recipe fit for your next indulgent dinner. If you are slurping in your seats just like us, here are some of the rich and creamy chicken korma recipes that you can make at home.

Here Are 5 Chicken Korma Recipes You Can Make At Home

1. Hyderabadi Chicken Korma :

Starting off the list is Hyderabadi chicken korma; which comes from a city known for its rich and decadent meat preparations. This recipe is made in pure ghee and the thick gravy consists of a tomato and cashew puree. The aroma and taste of the whole spices used in it are sure to entice you and your guest, try it out today, and click here for the recipe.

Hyderabadi Chicken Korma is delicious

2. Creamy chicken korma:

The dish is rich, creamy and is sure to leave everyone asking for recipes. The smooth and creamy paste is made with almonds, cashew nuts, khus khus, desiccated coconut, fried onions and curd. The chicken is doused in this heavenly mixture and left to cook for a long time. Try it out for your next feast; here is the recipe for you.

3. Chicken Korma:

This is the recipe for the signature chicken korma that we all know and love. Made using curd, nuts and Indian spices, it's the true Mughal era chicken curry that is not to miss. The aromatic preparation also uses saffron for that beautiful orange colour and to add a whiff of royalty to the dish. Click here for the recipe.

Chicken Korma is a rich curry loved by all

4. Murg Badam korma:

The dumphukt technique used for this recipe makes the chicken juicy, tender and drenched in the flavours of kewra, saffron and a number of whole spices. The chicken is first fried in an almond paste and later cooked in the rich gravy giving it a boost of flavours; try this recipe for your next feast.





5. Murg Shahi Korma:

If the regular chicken kormas weren't rich enough, here is a shahi korma that is made with creamy khoya gravy. The recipe also uses cashew, coconut and milk paste, and to top it all off, a final drizzle of cream makes it one of the most creamy and rich chicken curries out there. Click here for the recipe.

Shahi korma is a rich and creamy curry

Choose your favourites and get cooking for that royal dinner! Let us know which one you will try first in the comments below.