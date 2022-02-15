Prawns are one of those dishes that many seafood enthusiasts swear by. They're simple to prepare and can be grilled, fried, or baked! This coastal food is available all year round and can be prepared in a variety of ways. Plus, they can easily also adapt to almost any flavour you add to it. The crunchy outer texture and the mushy insides give us a burst of flavours in our mouths. Till now, we are sure that you must have tried various prawn recipes, primarily coming from South India. So today, to give you a twist of taste, here we bring you Bengal's favourite chingri malai curry! Bengal's rich seafood cuisine includes a variety of delectable dishes. However, there is something about the taste of this chingri malai curry that we can't get enough of!





To make this recipe, you would need a bunch of spices to add that zing. Then the spicy flavours are balanced by the addition of coconut milk. This dish has a tangy taste and goes well with rice, roti/naan. You can easily make it in no time for any party or event. This prawn curry will surely be a show stopper, and your guests might even ask for more of it! So, without waiting, let us check out the recipe for this dish.

Chingri Malai Curry Recipe: Here's How To Make Chingri Malai Curry

First, wash the prawns and add turmeric powder to them. Next, fry the prawns for five minutes and take them out. Heat some oil and add cumin seeds. Once they splutter, add sugar, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, red chilli powder, and turmeric powder. Throw in the fried prawns and add green chillies; give everything a nice mix. Add coconut milk, and let it cook for a while. Then add salt and garam masala. Mix everything well. Garnish with coriander leaves, and serve!





For the full recipe of chingri malai curry, click here.





Make this delicious prawn curry, and let us know how you liked it!