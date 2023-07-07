Eggs are one of the most versatile foods out there. Despite having tried and tasted numerous egg recipes, we don't mind yet another variation. After all, change is always exciting. Thanks to social media, we come across some mind-blowing metamorphosis of common foods that we could not have even thought of. Cloud Eggs is one such creation that is probably the softest and fluffiest egg recipe that fills your mouth with airy and puffy textures. The dish became popular on the internet as pictures swept various social media handles. While they may seem like a recent invention, these delightful treats have a rich history and a name of their own. Let's learn more about cloud eggs - the most delightful egg dish that will transport your taste buds to cloud nine.

What Is Cloud Eggs?

Cloud egg is a baked dish which turns out as a remarkable creation. It features vibrant yellow yolks perched delicately atop a fluffy bed of whipped egg whites, resembling fluffy clouds. The light brown specks of heat on the egg whites make it even more attractive. We now already know that it feels super soft and light in the mouth, and if we believe the people who have tried it, it tastes great too. Also Read: 5 Unique Egg Recipes You Must Try If You Truly Love Protein-Rich Eggs

Where Did Cloud Eggs Originate?

Cloud eggs gained all the fame when captivating photographs of sunny yolks nestled on a cloud-like bed of egg whites started trending on Instagram. However, this picturesque dish is not entirely new; it has its roots in a classic French creation known as "Eggs in Snow." This dish has long been a staple in French cuisine, known for its visual appeal and delicate texture. The name "Eggs in Snow" aptly captures the image of a sunny yolk suspended within a cloud-like mound of egg whites, creating a visual feast for the senses.

Cloud eggs can be made with different additions and toppings.

Photo Credit: iStock

How to Make Eggs Fluff? Here's An Easy Cloud Eggs Recipe

Preparing cloud eggs requires no advanced culinary skills. With just a few eggs and an oven, you can create the most heavenly and fluffy beds of deliciousness.





Here's a step-by-step recipe for making your very own cloud eggs.





Begin by carefully separating the egg whites from the yolks, ensuring no yolk gets mixed with the whites. Whip the egg whites using a whisk or electric mixer until they become thick, foamy, and bouncy. This process creates the signature cloud-like texture. To enhance the taste and customise your cloud eggs, consider adding ingredients like grated cheese, seasonings and tiny bits of veggies to the whipped egg whites. These additions bring an extra burst of flavour to the dish. Bake the whites in the oven for a few minutes and drop the yolk gently in the centre and bake again.





The basic method of making cloud eggs provides a foundation for your creativity. Don't be afraid to experiment with various add-ons and toppings to give your unique twist to this dish. Let your imagination run wild, and feel free to share your innovative ideas with us.