Combating Lifestyle Diseases By Changing Your Cooking Oil 

We are all constantly running and rushing around our daily lives, with hardly any time to spare. The shift in purchasing power and the coming in of technology have changed the way our life functions now. In this fast-paced life, while on our daily race, our food intake, 8 hours of proper sleep and a regular fitness regime often take the back seat. Our heart is the most important organ in the body - working 24x7 to ensure we are equipped to live life to the fullest. With stress increasing rapidly and health becoming a second priority, it is our heart health which is suffering. According to a 2015 Lancet study, heart ailments were responsible for the deaths of more than 2.1 million people in India.

Of the many factors that can lead to lifestyle diseases, the main culprit sits right in your kitchen - your cooking oil. Here is why.

Cooking oils are made up of fats, some of which are good and the others, not so much. Does this mean that you should stop consuming oil altogether? Not really. What you should do is read that fine print and look at what your cooking oil is made of. With a plethora of oil brands available in the market, each claiming to be better than the other, it is important that you make an informed choice. When you choose the right cooking oil, you ensure that you are preparing a meal that is healthy that keeps you and your family fit without compromising on taste.

The use of more than one source of oil has the added advantage of providing a variety of minor components in our diet. A balance between polyunsaturated/saturated (PUFA/ SFA) of 0.8-1.0, and linoleic/a-linoleic (n-6/ n-3) of 5-10 in the total diet is considered ideal. Considering the same, blended cooking oil is a good choice in the following combination:





- Rice Bran or Groundnut or Sesame + Canola

- Rice Bran or Groundnut or Sesame + Mustard

- Rice Bran or Groundnut or Sesame + Soyabean

- Palmolein + Soyabean

- Safflower or Sunflower + Palmolein + Mustard



Apart from this, the oil should have high MUFA that lowers oil absorption in food; be a good source of Omega 3 that fights inflammation; an ideal Omega 6: Omega 3 ratio (between 5 to 10 as stated by Indian Council of Medical Research) that helps maintain overall heart health; oryzanol that reduces bad cholesterol; and finally Vitamin A, D, and E for overall nutrition.





It is imperative to acknowledge that transitioning to healthier oil will not only enable us to eat what we like but also lower the risk of certain heart problems and keep many lifestyle diseases at bay. We have to ensure apart from consuming a balanced diet, we are exercising regularly and sleeping well to ensure optimum holistic health. The points covered above signify the importance of choosing the right cooking oil for our family and making a wise choice. We must know what the body needs, research our options well and try the oil to ensure the right fit as per our taste and lifestyle.





A lifestyle change requires patience and complete commitment. However, in the current scenario, we don't have a choice. We must make changes now, at an early age, to ensure we live a fit, healthy and long life. Let us all promise ourselves an active and healthy life.





By Dr. Priyanka Rohatgi, Head Nutritionist, Apollo Hospitals, Bangalore & expert with NatureFresh Acti Heart cooking oil.





