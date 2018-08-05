Semolina Or Suji For Weight Loss: How To Consume This Food Grain To Shed Kilos Faster

Highlights Semolina or suji is made by coarsely grinding whole wheat

Suji is quite versatile and is also good for the bones and heart

Pair semolina with fibrous foods like veggies to lose weight

Suji, or semolina, is one of the best healthy grains known to Indians. It is used in a number of Indian dishes, but south Indians use it extensively in their breakfast dishes and even desserts. Dosa and upma are two of the most loved south Indian dishes that are made from semolina or suji, and when it comes to desserts, the rava kesari or suji ka halwa or sheera is also very popular. Suji is made from rough, coarsely ground whole wheat, and hence, is healthier than our refine wheat preparations. Dishes made from suji are delicious too, as the grain gives the dishes a lovely and unique texture. It's light on the stomach, as it is easily digestible, and hence, suji preparations are great to be consumed as mid-meal snacks. If you are on a diet and looking to replace your all-purpose flour with a healthier alternative, then suji may be a great pick. It may even help you lose weight, if used in the proper manner and can be easily incorporated in your daily diet.





Semolina is quite a versatile food grain that can be used in a number of dishes from pancakes to cakes and is also frequently used in pastas and porridges. It has a number of health benefits as well. Here are a few benefits of consuming semolina or suji:





1. Boosts energy: The healthy carbohydrates in durum wheat or whole wheat are good for boosting energy.

Semolina for weight loss: Suji is quite a versatile food grain





2. Rich in iron: Semolina is rich in iron and can help you prevent its deficiency. Consuming iron-rich foods help in improving blood circulation as well. According to the USDA, a 100-gram of semolina contains 1.23 mg or iron.





3. Boosts bone health: The presence of calcium makes semolina flour great for boosting bone health. According to the USDA data, a 100-gram of unenriched suji flour contains 17 mg of calcium.





4. Maintain health of nervous system: Semolina may also help in maintaining a healthy nervous system. It is because of the presence of magnesium, zinc and phosphorus, which are present in the amounts of 47 mg, 1.05 mg and 136 mg per 100 gm of semolina, respectively, according to the USDA data.





5. Contains no cholesterol: Semolina contains zero cholesterol, according to the USDA nutrition facts. This makes it a healthy grain that can be safely consumed frequently.





Semolina for weight loss: Suji is good for the bones and heart

Semolina For Weight Loss

According to the USDA data, a 100-gram of unenriched semolina contains just about 360 calories and zero cholesterol. If you wish to use semolina in order to lose weight quickly, clinical nutritionist, Dr. Rupali Dutta, suggests that one should be conscious about which type or suji or semolina flour they are picking up from the market. This is because the suji they pick may have been made from refined flour, which doesn't have much fibre in it, or it may be made from whole wheat, which is healthier. So, make sure you make the right choice and pick up only high fibre suji. Dr. Dutta also suggests consuming suji along with either a protein source like milk or pairing it with fibrous foods like vegetables. So, if you are fond of eating dishes made from suji, then add lots of protein-rich and high-fibre foods to it like sprouts and black chana.





In conclusion, semolina may help you in weight loss, if you prepare healthy snacks from it and pair it with protein-rich and fibre-rich foods. However, one must remember that weight loss is a sum total of a healthy diet and physical activities.







