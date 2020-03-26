Cooking Tips: Give Scalloped Potatoes A Veggie Twist (Recipe Video Inside)

Highlights Scalloped potatoes are also known as potato cakes

It is basically potato baked in creamy sauce

They are also referred to as gratin potatoes

Potato, or as we call it 'aloo', is one of the most loved food by all. From the very desi 'aloo ki sabzi' to the most exotic dishes, potato perfectly fits in everywhere. Due to the blunt taste of this starchy vegetable, it easily fits in any dish you cook. Other than its varied culinary usages, potato is a superfood, which has several nutritional benefits. As per the book 'Healing Foods' by DK publishing house, potato is rich in vitamin C, potassium, fibre, copper, manganese et al. It works wonder for curbing body inflammation and boosting immunity.





Amidst the situation of lockdowns and social distancing in the wake of Covid-19 threats, when food is working to uplift the mood, here we bring you simple and soulful recipe - scalloped potatoes - with some twist to it. Also known as potato cakes, scalloped potatoes are basically potato baked in creamy sauce. They are also referred to as gratin potatoes and Gratin de pommes de terre. This dish is baked or cooked in a grill to form the golden crust on the top.





In this recipe, as shared by renowned vlogger Manjula, on her YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen', she gave it a healthy twist by adding some vegetables to the traditional dish. Other than potatoes, the veggies she used are green peas, corn kernels, bell pepper, carrots, green chillies, cilantro (coriander leaves). For the white sauce, she used olive oil, maida (all-purpose flour), black pepper, red chilli flakes, heavy cream, milk and salt.

Watch The Recipe Video For Scalloped Veggie Potatoes:









