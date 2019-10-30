Cooking Tips: How To Make Restaurant-Style Veg Manchurian (Tips + Recipe)

Manchurian, along with noodles, is easily one of the most popular Indo-Chinese delicacies

Remember the last time you visited a Chinese restaurant? We are sure a number of you did not call for the menu, and ordered for noodles and Manchurian straight away. India's affinity of Chinese cuisine is no strange fiction. Every locality has to have that one Chinese restaurant or takeaway outlet that is a rage among the entire neighbourhood. Manchurian, along with noodles, is easily one of the most popular Indo-Chinese delicacies we can think of. Fried dough balls doused in a fiery dry-mix or gravy, Manchurian makes an excellent pair with hot rice and noodles. Let's admit, there have been several occasions, we have gorged on to the lip-smacking dish alone and licked our bowls clean.





So, what is it about Manchurian that makes it so vastly popular among us 'desi people'?! In our view, the gravy dish is quite congruent with our Indian palate. Whether you are pressed for time or simply do not have the will to cook, it is one of the first things you think of ordering in. Ever wondered why? It is, of course, super yummy to bite into, but also it reaches your doorstep in no time. Veg Manchurian is very quick to prepare and with this recipe you can create the restaurant-style magic at home too. But before you launch into the recipe, here are some tips you must keep in mind.





Tips To Make Restaurant-Style Vegetable Manchurian:





1. You can add a range of vegetables to your Manchurian. Some of the most popularly used veggies are garlic, onion, capsicum, carrots, celery and capsicum.





2. Mix together the vegetables, egg, flour, garlic and ginger paste, and enough water so as to have a thick batter. It is a good idea to leave aside the batter for 5-10 minutes.





3. Fry the dough balls until they become golden brown, do not over-fry them. Drain on absorbent paper.





4. Stir-fry garlic and onions till they have a nice glossy texture. Then add the capsicum and fry gently. Make sure you do this well, turn around the capsicum a few times; nobody wants to eat raw or undone stir-fry.





5. Next, add the sauce mixture, and simmer till the sauce gains somebody and becomes slightly translucent.





6. Finally, add the fried balls, turn around a few times and serve hot.





7. Serve with hot steamed rice, fried rice or noodles for best experience.





Make this vegetable manchurian at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.









