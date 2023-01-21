What are your plans for this weekend? We won't be surprised if you are dreaming of just tucking into your blanket and binge watching long-due shows and movies. And not without munching on some snacks on the side to keep you warm and cosy. If this is exactly what you are going to do this weekend instead of stepping out in the biting cold, be prepared with the snacks. You don't have to put too much mind and effort into finding the best options, we have done the job for you.





Here're 5 Warming Snacks To Enjoy This Chilly Weekend:

1. Chikki

Crunchy, sweet and oh-so delicious, chikki (or gajak) made with jaggery and peanuts is all about warmth. While chikki is available everywhere this time around, it's always better to make it fresh at home. Click here for the recipe of homemade chikki.

2. Sweet Potato Fries

What's snacking without some fries? French fries come to our mind every time hunger strikes at odd hours. But this weekend, help your body brave the cold weather with these fries made with warming sweet potatoes. If you want to eat healthy, bake them instead of frying them. Click here for the recipe of sweet potato fries.

3. Crispy Spinach

There are many reasons you should make this snack. It is super quick and easy to make. You get to use the fresh produce of the season and can enjoy a crispy and crunchy snack along with the health benefits of the nutritious vegetable of spinach. So, fry some spinach leaves waiting for you in the pantry, and have a good munching time. Click here for the recipe of Crispy Spinach.

4. Matar Kebab

Matar that you get in the winter season is simply the best. Fresh, sweet and nutritious, make the most of the seasonal matar by making this delicious kebab for weekend indulgence. Once you'll try this, you'll keep making it again and again. Click here for the recipe of Matar Kebab.





5. Roasted Peanuts

Smoky, warm, salty roasted peanuts have always been a winter favourite snack. Besides its great taste, it warms us up instantly. Are you already craving the street-style roasted peanuts? This weekend, make them clean and fresh at home and enjoy. Click here for the recipe of roasted peanuts.











Now all we need is a cup of hot tea or coffee and these winter-special snacks for a perfect weekend.







