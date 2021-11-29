Sweet Potatoes (or shakarkandi) is an excellent source of various minerals, vitamins and fibres that are quite beneficial for overall health. This starchy yet sweet-tasting root vegetable has a thick skin with an off-white-coloured and mushy pulp from inside. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "Sweet potato is not only the king of root vegetables but also one of the most nutritionally rich vegetables available. This wonderful treat can add a healthy boost to our food''. You can consume this ingredient as is or mix it with several other ingredients including tangy masalas, lime juice and more.





We are sure, you all must have tried that famous shakarkandi street-style chaat packed with plenty of flavours. This popular recipe can instantly tantalize your taste buds. Similarly, you can create numerous other recipes by using sweet potatoes. Wondering what those recipes are? Here we bring you 5 exotic sweet potato snacks recipes you can whip up in less than 30 minutes. So, without any further ado, let's get started with the list.

Sweet Potato Recipes: Here's A List Of 7 Delectable Sweet Potato Snacks Recipes To Try At Home:

1. Sweet Potato Fries

Anything crunchy and crispy is tasty, and when it is sweet potato French fries, you wouldn't want to miss snacking on it. These crispy delights are bound to leave you wanting for more. Pair it up with your favourite dip and add the seasonings of your choice and there you get your wholesome snack right in front of you. Click here for the recipe.

2. Shakarkandi Ki Chaat

What's better than having a bowl full of chaat with your 'sham ki chai'? We guess nothing! This tangy and sweet chaat made with sweet potatoes mingled in chaat masala, chillies and lime juice will tantalize your taste buds in just a matter of minutes. Find the complete recipe here.

3. Sweet Potato Puffs

Sweet Potato Puffs are crispy, flavoursome and taste awesome with the tangy tomato ketchup. The vegetable masala mixture inside these puffs provides an exotic and fiery texture to the taste buds. Here's the recipe for you.

4. Shakarkandi Tikki

Here we bring you another delectable sweet potato recipe known as sweet potato tikki also known as shakarkandi ki tikki. This particular recipe is a vrat-friendly recipe that doesn't use any salt, atta, onion or garlic! Click here for the recipe.

5. Sweet Potato Toast

This recipe offers a perfect balance of both health and taste on your palate, that too in less than 30 minutes! It is made with a combination of shakarkandi chaat and bread toast and further elevated with some mayonnaise, olive oil and crunchy almonds. Find the recipe here.

6. Sweet Potato And Oats Patty

Sweet Potatoes along with oats come together to make this snack a healthy meal for immunity, diabetes, weight loss and many other health benefits. Here's the recipe for you to try at home.

7. Baked Sweet Potato Chips

Here we bring you a healthier version of your favourite munchies. This recipe of chips is made with sweet potatoes and seasonings like paprika powder, salt and pepper and avocado or olive oil. This recipe is baked, not fried. Click here.

These recipes are perfect to satisfy your cravings in a healthier manner! Try them out at home and let us know which one you loved the most. Happy Snacking!









