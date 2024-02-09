When it comes to food, Kerala offers a range of lip-smacking dishes that are prepared - from vegetarian and non-vegetarian ingredients. It is best known for its seafood offerings which include crab, king prawns, mussels, sardines, tuna and lobsters. A couple of years ago, I had the opportunity to visit a friend based in Kerala who made a special snack for me, Kappa Bonda. To my surprise, this snack took my taste buds on a rollercoaster ride. This vegetarian dish was made within minutes and used minimal ingredients. We paired this snack with a warm cup of chai and tamarind chutney. Since then, I have been making these Kappa Bondas whenever I crave something wholesome. If you are someone who is looking for an easy tea-time snack, then this Kappa Bonda recipe is for you!





Kappa Bonda is an easy teatime snack recipe from Kerala.

Photo Credit: iStock



What Exactly Is Kappa?

Kappa, also known as Sabudana, Cassava or Tapioca, is one of Malyalis' absolute favourites. Kappa is not usually consumed in its natural form in most regions of India. It is consumed in processed form, typically for fasting traditions during the Navratri festival. Processed sabudana is also consumed widely in Maharashtra in the form of vadas or khichdi.

Why You Should Make Kerala-Style Kappa Bonda At Home

This Kerala-style Kappa Bonda recipe is easy to make and delicious. It makes for a perfect tea-time snack or appetiser to enjoy with your friends and family. The best part about this recipe is that it does not require several ingredients from your pantry. It is also made from nutritious ingredients so it makes for a healthy snack. This recipe for Kerala-Style Kappa Bonda is extremely versatile, so you can add or reduce ingredients as per your preference.

Kappa Bonda is made from Tapioca and Chickpea flour.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Kerala-Style Kappa Bonda At Home: Recipe To Make Kerala-Style Kappa Bonda At Home

As mentioned above, Kerala-style kappa bonda is easy to make and tastes great. It is made from simple ingredients from your pantry and is liked by kids and adults alike. To make Kerala-style Kappa Bonda, you need tapioca and spices. Mix all the ingredients – tapioca, spices and besan in a bowl and make small balls of it. Fry until golden perfection and it's ready to serve!





Want a step-by-step guide? Click here for the full recipe for Kerala-style Kappa Bonda.

Bonus Tip:

You can serve these Kerala-style Kappa Bonda with tomato ketchup or mint chutney. If you want more flavours with this tea-time snack, pair it with hot and sweet sauce or spicy red chutney!





