Bread pakoda holds a special place in the hearts of Indians. While they are particularly enjoyed during evening tea time, their cravings can kick in at any time. The feeling of biting into these triangular deep-fried bread snacks is one of the most incredible feelings. However, they are also loaded with calories, which makes them an unsuitable option for people trying to eat healthy. But hold on; you don't need to deprive yourself of such snacks completely. After all, everyone deserves their fair share of indulgence in such foods. Wondering how is this possible? Well, it all comes down to how you prepare the bread pakoda. In this article, we'll be sharing an air fryer bread recipe with you that you can enjoy totally guilt-free.

Is Air Fryer Bread Pakoda Healthy?

The answer is yes! Bread pakodas made in an air fryer cut down on calories to a great extent. This is because the process involves absolutely no oil or very little oil as compared to the traditional deep-frying method. By preparing bread pakoda this way, you can enjoy the same taste without compromising on your health. Now, isn't that a win-win situation?

How To Make Bread Pakoda In Air Fryer | Air Fryer Bread Pakoda Recipe

To make this air fryer version of bread pakoda, start by applying pudina chutney to the bread slices. Now, spread the boiled potato mixture on it and cover it with another slice. Cut the bread slices diagonally and keep them aside. Next, add besan to a bowl along with haldi, red chilli powder, salt, baking soda, and suji to make a thick batter. Dip the bread slices into the batter and allow the excess batter to drip. Line the air fryer basket with parchment paper and place the bread pakoda on it. Preheat the air fryer for 5-7 minutes at 180 degrees C. Air-fry the bread pakoda for a few minutes. This will take around 10 minutes. You can brush some oil in between and flip them. Once done, remove from the air fryer and serve hot with chutney or ketchup. Click here for the complete recipe for bread pakoda in the air fryer.

How To Prevent Bread Pakoda From Sticking To The Air Fryer Basket?

A common problem that you may encounter while using this method is bread pakoda sticking to the air fryer basket. This is because we are using less oil with this method. However, do not hesitate to lightly grease the basket. Don't worry; this amount of oil won't cause any harm to your health. Also, make sure to never crowd the basket with all the bread pakodas together, as this can cause them to stick together and create a mess.

Try this delicious air fryer bread pakoda recipe and enjoy it for your next teatime session. Meanwhile, here are some other vegetarian air-fryer snack recipes you must try.