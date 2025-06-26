Boiled, fried or scrambled, eggs are an absolute delight. They're super easy to whip up, ridiculously filling and always save the day when time is tight. If you're an egg lover, we bet you find it hard to go a day without indulging in eggy goodness. Some of you may be hooked on classics like sunny side up or omelette, while others crave eggs with desi flavours. Been craving desi-style egg dishes lately? We've got you covered. Simply order them from any of your favourite online food delivery applications and skip the cooking hassle. Think of dishes like egg paratha, egg roll, egg curry and more - all delivered to you within minutes. So, sit back, relax and enjoy these six desi egg dishes that are waiting for you to indulge in.

Also Read: 5 Reasons Why Eggs Deserve A Spot On Your Breakfast Plate

Here Are 6 Mouth-Watering Desi Egg Dishes You Can Order Online:

1. Egg Paratha

Parathas are the ultimate Indian comfort food, and this egg paratha will make you fall in love with them even more. Imagine biting into a flaky paratha stuffed with a spicy egg filling - it's pure indulgence in every bite. Whether you enjoy it on its own or pair it with some chutney, it's quite comforting and delicious.

Photo Credit: iStock



2. Egg Biryani

Who can resist a plate of piping hot biryani? We guess no one! While regular biryani tastes delicious, egg biryani tastes even better. Eggs are boiled and then combined with flavourful rice and spices, resulting in a lip-smacking dish that will leave you yearning from the first bite. Enjoy with raita or salan.

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

3. Egg Bhurji

Egg bhurji is one of those dishes we can never get tired of eating. Light, simple, and flavourful, it's pure comfort. It tastes best when paired with plain roti or crispy parathas, making it a wonderful addition to your breakfast or lunch menu.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Egg Curry

Nothing defines comfort better than a delicious bowl of egg curry. Boiled eggs are bathed in a rich and flavourful curry, resulting in a dish that's lip-smacking. The best part? You can find plenty of egg curry options on online food delivery applications, making it perfect for those last-minute cravings.

Also Read: Boiling Eggs Straight From The Fridge? Here's Why You Should Always Wait First

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Egg Chaat

Another desi-style egg dish you can try is egg chaat. Yes, it's possible to make a tasty chaat with eggs! It features boiled eggs, spring onions, tamarind chutney, lemon juice and spices. It tastes incredibly delicious and will make you wonder why you never tried this dish before.

6. Kolkata-Style Egg Roll

Unsure what to choose? Just go for an egg roll. This Kolkata-style version is packed with irresistible flavours and adored for its incredibly flaky roll. The filling is juicy and satisfying, ideal for an evening snack or whenever hunger strikes.

Photo Credit: iStock

Now that you're aware of these desi-style egg dishes, order them online quickly and satisfy your cravings.





Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.