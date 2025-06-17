For anyone with a sweet tooth, the desire to eat "kuch meetha" can strike anytime. After finishing dinner, you may crave some nice dessert to end your meal on a sweet note; or it could be in the evening after returning from work, when you can finally enjoy an evening without emails. A little sweet treat is enough to uplift our mood and make the world "sweeter" again. One of the most popular flavours in desserts is chocolate and rightly so. But the world of desserts is so much beyond chocolate - a world to explore and savour if you call yourself a true dessert lover.





For those looking for a change from chocolate, enter the world of fresh fruits that bring alive desserts, add natural colours like pink, blue and orange, and are full of delicious flavours. Not sure where to start? Check out seven of the most fabulous fruity desserts you will surely love. You can simply order these online at home the next time you feel like eating "kuch meetha".

7 Fruity Desserts To Order Online And Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth:

1. Banana Pancake With Maple Syrup

Perfect for breakfast, a banana pancake has a comforting taste of bananas and is best enjoyed warm and fresh. Drizzle some maple syrup on top and enjoy with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Cafes often deliver the sauce and ice cream with the waffle if you order it online at home.

2. Crispy Waffles With Fresh Strawberries

Photo: Pexels In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

Crispy and soft waffles are perfect for the evening. If you find chocolate and Nutella waffles too dense, order a plain, vanilla-flavoured waffle with some fresh strawberries and whipped cream.

3. Sitaphal Kulfi

Desi desserts are unique and irreplaceable. If you are a kulfi person, try this refreshing sitaphal (custard apple) kulfi that is creamy, fruity and perfect as a sweet and light dessert after an indulgent dinner.





Also Read: 7 Of The Best Late-Night Dessert Spots In Delhi

4. Blueberry Cheesecake

Photo: Pexels

You can never go wrong with a blueberry cheesecake. It is refreshing, dense and totally satisfying. On days you need a pick-me-up dessert, trust your favourite bakery and order a blueberry cheesecake using a food delivery app.

5. Apple Pie

Want some comforting dessert? What do you think about a warm apple pie with some cinnamon? Perhaps add a scoop of vanilla ice cream and pair the warm pie with chilled ice cream. Now all you need is a wonderful movie to watch while feasting on the yummy apple pie.

6. Mango Shrikhand

Mango season is the perfect time to enjoy fresh mango-based desserts. There are so many desserts with mango, but if we have to recommend one, go for a mango shrikhand. It has a delicious blend of yoghurt, mango and sugar - perfect for a post-lunch dessert.





Also Read: 10 Classic Cold Mango Desserts To Enjoy Before The Season Ends

7. Pineapple Pastry

There is a reason some desserts are called a classic, and pineapple pastry is our case in point. This pastry has not just cake, cream and pineapples, but also carries a taste of nostalgia - childhood birthday parties, sneakily eating pastry behind mom's back, and just a memento of the simpler times. Are you too craving a pineapple pastry? Order online and indulge, just like the good old childhood days.





Which of these fruity desserts do you crave the most? Share with us in the comments below.





Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.