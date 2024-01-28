If you have a sweet tooth, then we understand how hard it could be to resist those desserts. I mean, who could blame you? Crispy jalebi, gooey chocolate cake, fluffy pancakes, and melt-in-mouth laddos, are irresistibly good, but not if you are on a weight loss journey. Consuming food that is high in sugar content and calories can derail you from your fitness journey. But, there is always an alternative to satiate your sweet tooth. Why not consume something healthy instead? If you are intrigued by this, then read on to learn more about 5 whole food desserts that you can consume for weight loss.





Dark chocolate-covered strawberries can curb your sweet tooth.

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Whole Food Desserts That You Can Consume For Weight Loss

1. Dark Chocolate Covered Strawberry

It might come as a surprise to you but chocolate-covered strawberries can help you lose weight! This classic dessert has dark chocolate which is rich in antioxidants. This paired with the natural sweetness of strawberries can please your sweet tooth. Make sure to choose dark chocolate that is high in cocoa content to maximize health benefits. Just like other berries, strawberries are low in calories and rich in antioxidants that can help prevent unhealthy weight gain.

2. Fruit Popsicles

Want a chilly treat but not ice cream? Then why not just blend your favourite fruits and make them into popsicles? Simply blending fruits and freezing the puree can help you achieve a refreshing and wholesome dessert in no time. And guess what? There are no additional ingredients required! All you need is reusable silicone moulds and a freezer. Bonus tip: blend two or more fruits together to create an explosion of flavours in your mouth!

3. Chia Seed Pudding

If you want to make a wholesome dessert for tomorrow's lunch, then chia seed pudding is an amazing option. It is the easiest dessert to make when you have minimal ingredients. Also, it is low in calories. To make chia seed pudding, mix two tablespoons of chia seeds in low-fat milk. Let it sit overnight and then top it up with the fruits of your choice. The milk and chia seeds would form a pudding-like consistency that isn't just filling but also very healthy.

Chia pudding is tasty and nutritious.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Banana Ice Cream

Craving ice cream but a healthier version of it? Then why not use frozen bananas for it? Blending frozen bananas can give you a creamy consistency that is full of potassium and naturally sweet. Top it up with additional chopped bananas and some maple syrup. It makes for an ideal dessert when you want to lose weight but also crave frozen treats.

5. Guavas With Almond Butter

We are sure you would have eaten delicious chocolate spreads with freshly cut fruits but have you paired fruits with almond butter? Almond butter is packed with healthy unsaturated fats and does not contain inflammatory ingredients like saturated fats and sugar like other dips. A delicious dessert combo can be that of guava and almond butter, which gives a refreshingly fresh and warm taste.





Can you think of any other whole-food desserts that can be eaten to curb your sweet tooth? Let us know in the comments below!