Vada pav is one snack that brings instant joy, doesn't it? While we don't need a reason to savour this snack, the rainy weather makes us crave it more. Plus, the weekend is also here, making it the perfect opportunity to indulge in delicious vada pav. If you love vada pav as much as we do, let's introduce you to a recipe that will make your love for it even greater: Cheesy Vada Pav Sliders! This tasty version features oodles of cheese, making this classic snack even more indulgent. The recipe for these cheesy vada pav sliders was shared by chef Guntas Sethi on her Instagram page. Without further ado, let's dive straight into the recipe.

What To Serve With Cheesy Vada Pav Sliders?

These cheesy vada pav sliders taste good by themselves. However, if you wish to pair them with an accompaniment, opt for the classic pudina chutney. The spicy flavour of the chutney complements vada pav quite well. If you have a low tolerance for spice, you can even pair it with tomato ketchup.

How To Make Cheesy Vada Pav Sliders | Cheesy Vada Pav Sliders Recipe

Step 1: Prepare The Garlic Chutney

Start by dry roasting dried red chillies, garlic cloves, peanuts, sesame seeds, and grated coconut. Once done, transfer to a mixer grinder and add red chilli powder, amchoor powder, and salt. Grind for about a minute, or until it forms a coarse powder.

Step 2: Make The Aloo Stuffing

Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, curry leaves, minced garlic and green chillies. Saute well. Now, add sliced onions and salt, and give it a nice mix. After this, add turmeric and hing and mix again. Add the boiled and mashed potatoes, combine well, and add coriander leaves.

Step 3: Time To Assemble Everything!

Cut the vada pavs into halves. Spread pudina chutney over them, followed by the aloo mixture. Top it with a cheese sliced, grated mozzarella cheese, and the prepared garlic chutney. Put the other half of the pav over it and brush it with a generous amount of butter. Cover with foil and bake at 180 degrees C for 15-20 mins.

Make these delicious cheesy vada pav sliders at home and enjoy the weekend the right way!