Vada pav, a beloved street food in India, holds a special place in the hearts of Mumbaikars and food enthusiasts nationwide. With its crispy bonda nestled between a buttery pav and fiery garlic chutney, it's hard to resist its flavoursome allure. Yet, the guilt of indulgence often follows, given the traditional deep-frying process. However, fear not! A healthier version exists, and we're here to share its delightful recipe that uses absolutely no oil, ensuring you can relish it without worrying about calories.

Does No-Oil Vada Pav Match Up To The Regular Version?

If you believe a healthier vada pav compromises on taste, think again! This guilt-free version maintains its delicious and flavorful appeal. You won't even notice the difference. So why not try making it yourself?

Tips To Ensure Crispy Bonda/Vada:

The key to a delectable vada pav lies in its crispy bonda. To achieve this, ensure a perfect coating with besan or breadcrumbs. This ensures a delightful texture. Also, make sure the tawa is adequately hot before cooking for even crispness. An air fryer is an equally effective alternative.

Also Read: Can Vada Pav Be Eaten On Weight Loss Diet? Expert Reveals

How To Make No-Oil Vada Pav | Healthy Vada Pav Recipe

To make the vadas, mash boiled potatoes, onion, green chillies, ginger, haldi, and salt in a bowl. Add jeera, mustard seeds, hing, and curry leaves to a pan and roast, then mix this tempering with the potato mixture. Shape the mixture into small balls, flatten them into patties, and coat them with breadcrumbs or besan. Cook them on a low to medium flame on a tawa until golden and crispy on both sides. Toast the pav buns, apply pudina chutney, and place the vada inside, and your guilt-free vada pav is ready to be savoured.

Also Read: Vada Pav Pakora Recipe: A Twist In The Popular Mumbai Street Food That You'll Love





Click here for the complete recipe for no-oil vada pav.





Try this recipe at home and enjoy the delicious snack without any guilt. Let us know your thoughts on the taste in the comments section below. For more no-oil recipes, explore our collection here.