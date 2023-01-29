Aloo gobhi is comfort food for many. One of the most popular desi Indian dishes, especially in Punjab, aloo gobhi is easy to make and tastes superb. The popularity if this dish is such that it is served at almost all special occasions, including weddings and religious festivals. While the simple homemade aloo gobhi has our hearts, there is something about aloo gobhi at dhabas that is difficult to replicate at home. What is really unique about dhaba-style aloo gobhi? Let's find out here.





You must have noticed that aloo gobhi sabzi at dhabas is slightly crunchy. The secret tip is to first shallow fry the vegetables. This recipe video posted on the YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul' tells you more such tips to make dhaba-style aloo gobhi.





Aloo Gobhi can be made dhaba-style with this wonderful recipe.

Masala Aloo Gobhi Recipe I How To Make Dhaba-Style Aloo Gobhi

Take mediun sized phool gobhi and cult into florets. Also cut potatoes into crescent shaped slices. First shallow fry the gobhi. Add a dash of turmeric powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder and salt. Then fry in warm oil. In the same oil, shallow fry the potato slices as well.





Now roast cumin seeds, chopped onions, grated ginger, grated garlic and green chillies. Also add some hing. Then throw in coarsely grated tomatoes, and masalas like red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder and turmeric powder. Add some water so that masalas don't burn. Now comes another secret tip - add some malai, kasuri methi and amchoor powder. Put in some matar and mix well. Then add fried aloo and gobhi, julienned ginger, garam masala and coriander leaves. Cook for a few minutes more. Your aloo gobhi is ready.





Pair with roti, naan, paratha or roomali roti and enjoy dhaba-like food at home. Watch the complete recipe video here.










