Diabetes Breakfast: 7 South Indian Breakfast Recipes That Are Also Diabetes-Friendly

Diabetes could be managed by diet and good lifestyle

Highlights Diabetes could be managed by eating healthy

Diabetics should have foods rich in fibre

High protein foods are also effective

Diabetes is becoming a global cause of concern, mainly because there is no known cure to the condition as yet. By the year 2045, more than half of the people in their twenties are predicted to develop diabetes. Diabetes is a condition characterised by fluctuating blood sugar levels, since there is no cure known, you can only manage the symptoms by eating right and eating on time. Yes, you heard us. Many experts say that diabetics who tend to have an erratic eating schedule or skip their breakfast face much trouble in managing their blood sugar levels.





There are many healthy and yummy breakfast ideas that would never make you want to skip breakfast even for a day, here are some of our favourites from South India.





(Also Read: Diabetes Diet: 5 Whole Grain Desi Flat Bread Recipes For Diabetics)





1. Ragi Wheat Dosa

This crispy dosa is a combination of superfoods that are always in vogue. Ragi and wheat are renowned for their quality fibre content, and for diabetics, it could prove to be an ideal package of nutrition. Pair it with chutney and chomp away. Click here for the full recipe.





Ragi dosa is very easy to make at home

2. Mushroom Uttapam

Love Uttapam, the savoury, crispy pancake from South India? You will love this quirky take too. Uttapam topped with mushroom, corn, spinach and pepper is a blockbuster recipe you should try very soon. Click here for the full recipe.





3. Oats Idli

It is light, it is puffy and just perfect for a kick-starting all our mornings. Traditional rice batter gets a twist. These sumptuous idli made with oats, dal and veggies go very well with sambar and chutney. Click here for the full recipe.





Idli can be very versatile





4. Pesarattu

This crackling dosa recipe celebrated moong in all its glory. Moong dal has a glycemic index of 38, which is excellent for diabetics. Moong dal takes time to breakdown and digest, which enables slow release of sugar in the bloodstream. Click here for the full recipe.





5. Kadala Curry

Kala channa tossed with select spices, coconut, and curry leaves. This Malabari marvel is often paired with puttu for a hearty and wholesome breakfast. You can skip puttu and have it stand-alone as well. Click here for the full recipe.





Kadala curry is made with black chickpea





6. Lemon and Ginger Rasam

Sipping into a bowl of hot and soothing rasam early in the morning is pure moment of joy for us. This tangy soup has the right amount of hotness and pungent flavour to liven up your day. Lemon and ginger rasam not only packs fibre but also a good dose of vitamin C. Many studies have found link between vitamin C intake and regulated blood sugar levels. Click here for the full recipe.





7. Upma

This breakfast dish is perhaps the easiest recipe in our list and one of the most popular ones too. Made with combination of urad dal, semolina, curd and veggies, this mushy mix is a treasure of protein and fibre that could do wonders for diabetes control. Click here for the full recipe.





Promoted

Upma is a popular breakfast recipe





Try these recipes and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



