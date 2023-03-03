Diabetes is one of the biggest global health concerns today. As per International Diabetes Federation, 463 million people are affected by diabetes around the world and the number is estimated to rise up to 153 million by 2045. This chronic disease is characterised by elevated levels of blood sugar in our body and has no permanent cure. Which is why it is crucial to find ways to control it. Experts recommend having a healthy and active lifestyle along with a nutrient-rich diet as it helps in managing blood sugar. Fortunately, there is a wide range of foods that one can include in a diabetes diet - lauki (bottle gourd) being one of them.





Lauki is considered to be one of the healthiest vegetables for people who are suffering from diabetes. It has a low glycemic index, which makes it ideal to manage blood sugar levels. The high fibre and water content of lauki keeps the body hydrated and also keeps you full for a longer period of time. Considering this, here we bring you a delicious stuffed lauki recipe that you should definitely try. In this recipe, lauki is stuffed with a flavourful masala filling and baked to perfection. You can make this sabzi for lunch or dinner and serve it with some dhaniya chutney. The best part is that you can make it in just 30 minutes.

Does Lauki Increase Sugar?





Lauki has a low glycemic index, which means that its effect on our blood sugar levels will be quite slow. According to experts, the higher the GI of a food, the more harmful it is for people suffering from diabetes.





Is Lauki Good For Diabetics?





Lauki is considered to be quite healthy for diabetics due to its high fibre and water content. Many people also drink lauki juice to manage their blood sugar levels.





Stuffed Lauki Recipe: How To Make Stuffed Lauki

To begin with, we first need to blanch the lauki (bottle gourd) in boiling water. Peel, de-seed and split it horizontally. In a bowl, prepare a marinade with lemon juice, red chilli powder and garam masala. Pour this over the lauki and keep aside for an hour.





Now, heat some oil in a pan. Add cumin seeds, onion, tomatoes, green chillies, ginger paste, paneer, garlic, salt, pepper and fresh coriander leaves. Stir-fry it for around 4-5 minutes. Stuff the filling inside the lauki and secure it with a string. Wrap it in foil and bake it in an oven set on 180 degree C for 15-20 minutes. Serve hot with dhaniya chutney. Stuffed lauki is ready!





Try out this delicious recipe at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments section below.








