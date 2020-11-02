Diabetes Diet: This Easy Moong Dal-Palak Idli May Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes: Moong dal and palak idli is an easy and delicious meal to try at home

Our diet plays a crucial role in managing our overall health. Almost every disease or a poor health condition is linked to a poor diet and lifestyle. Diabetes is one of the most common lifestyle conditions today which can be prevented or managed by simply opting for a healthy diet. It is an irreversible condition characterised by excess sugar in blood which can only be managed effectively with certain tweaks in the food choices we make with regular exercise, of course. Various experts and nutritionists have suggested diet plans and rituals that a diabetic can follow to manage blood sugar levels. From high-protein, high-fibre meals to foods with low-glycaemic index, there are many such tweaks that people with diabetes must make to manage the condition.





A high-protein, high-fibre diet is an easy one to follow since there are plenty of food options that one can include in an Indian meal. Moong dal is one of the most common sources of plant-based protein and is highly versatile when it comes to cooking delish meals! From comforting bowl of dal to moong dal cheelas, dosas and sandwiches, no wonder moong dal can be found in the kitchen of every household. The high-protein content in dals keep us satiated for long hours, takes time to digest and keeps blood sugar spikes in control. As per Dr. Jyoti Bhatt, Senior Dietician at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, "The key is to choose foods that are high in fibre, protein and healthy fats. These nutrients will help keep your blood sugar levels under control. It's also important to snack on nutrient-dense foods that promote overall health."

Another fibre-rich option that one can use in myriad ways is spinach (palak). The green-leafy winter veggie is a powerhouse of nutrients that can not only help manage blood sugar levels but also boost overall health. The good amount of fibre in spinach prevents spike in blood sugar levels. Besides, spinach also has very low glycaemic index. It has high levels of polyphenols and vitamin C, both of which are believed to play a role in regulating blood sugar levels. The best part about both moong dal and spinach is that one can combine them to make some of the most delicious delicacies, one of which is a nutrient-rich and wholesome idli.





Moong dal and palak idli is an easy and delicious meal to try at home. Not only does it come brimming with nutrients, it can be a good mid-day snack too besides a wholesome breakfast or brunch. Diabetics are suggested to have small meals in between to avoid a sudden spike in sugar levels.





Here's how you can make moong dal-palak idli at home:

Ingredients:





- Moong dal (soaked and drained)- 1 cup





- Spinach leaves (blanched and chopped- 1/2 cup





- Curd- 2 tbsp





- Salt- 2 tsp





- Fruit salt- 1 tsp





- Oil- as needed for greasing





Method:





1. Combine moong dal, spinach and curd in a blender and make a smooth paste.





2. Add salt and fruit salt to the batter right before steaming it along with a tablespoon of water.





3. Grease the idli moulds with minimal oil, put a spoonful of batter in each mould and steam for about 10-15 minutes.





4. Demould the idlis carefully and serve hot with sambhar and coconut chutney.





Try this yummy moong dal and palak idli at home and share your experience with us in the comments section below.







