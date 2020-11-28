Diabetes Diet: This Gujarati-Style Bajre Ki Roti May Help Manage Blood Sugar Level

Bajra roti or rotla in Gujarat is a quick and easy recipe to try at home.

Highlights Diabetes management requires certain tweaks in our diet

Diabetic-friendly foods such as bajra in the diet may help manage it

Here's a Gujarati-style bajra roti also known as 'rotla' that you can try

Diabetes is a condition that the world of health and nutrition has been long battling with and hasn't been able to come up with a cure. A chronic illness characterised by elevated blood sugar levels, diabetes has affected about 6 percent of the world population, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). In fact, according to a study published in the journal Lancet, more than 98 million Indians would be affected by diabetes by year 2030. As much as this data is alarming, diabetes is something that can be managed or prevented with certain diet and lifestyle changes.





Experts recommend a well-balanced, healthy lifestyle to manage our blood sugar levels and prevent any spikes. As per Rohit Shelatkar, a fitness and nutrition expert "Diabetes is strongly linked to inflammation and immune system, therefore, it is very important to opt for healthy diet options to control blood sugar and strengthen immunity." A typical Indian meal is nothing without sabzi and roti, usually made of whole wheat, maida or many such ingredients which might not go down well for someone suffering from diabetes. Eliminating roti completely from someone's diet who is used to a meal of roti and sabzi is a tough task, but what if you could make the same roti diabetic-friendly? One way to do so is to replace your regular flour with bajra flour!





(Also Read: Bajra Benefits: 8 Amazing Benefits Of This Gluten-Free Pseudo-Grain)

Bajra comes with many health benefits.

Bajra is a type of millet which is gluten-free with high protein and insoluble fibre content, essential amino acids, vitamins and minerals that together help in managing blood sugar levels, blood pressure and heart health. Low in carbohydrates and glycaemic index, bajra can work wonders in managing diabetes. The high-fibre content ensures gradual digestion of food, preventing spike in blood sugar levels. It also keeps our energy levels high. Bajra is often recommended to diabetics for all these benefits.





Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta says, "Bajra is a good source of magnesium, which is associated with a lowered risk of diabetes. Besides this, the fibre content in it along with slow digestible starch which takes longer to convert into glucose helps in managing the blood sugar levels." There are many ways to include bajra in an Indian diet and roti might be the most popular way!





Bajra roti is very common in the state of Gujarat, especially the dish of Rotla, which is just bajra flour mixed with salt and kneaded into dough, cooked on a tawa and served hot with sabzi or chutney!





Here's how you can make Gujarati bajra roti at home:

Ingredients:





- Bajra flour: 1 cup and for rolling





- Salt- 1 tsp





- Warm water- to knead dough





- Ghee- for brushing





Method:





1. Combine the flour, salt and warm water as needed together and knead soft and smooth dough.





2. Divide the dough into small round balls.





3. Roll the balls now with dry flour and flatten into rotis for some time.





4. Heat a non-stick taw and cook the rotis one by one on it. Cook over low flame too till they puff up.





5. Serve hot.





You can serve it with garlic chutney or any of your favourite sabzis.





Promoted

Try this delicious, wholesome and diabetic-friendly bajra roti at home and share your experience with us in the comments section below.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







