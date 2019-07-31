Diabetes Diet: This Mixed Beans Salad May Help In Controlling High Blood Sugar

Beans Salad For Diabetics

It is rightly said that 'we are what we eat'. Our diet makes all the difference in navigating our health and fitness level in the right direction.Though many other factors play a role in determining one's health status, diet is probably the most important one. Eating the right kind of foods can even help in managing many serious illnesses. That's why people suffering from diabetes are given a diabetes-specific diet with foods that help in combating the problem. Diabetes occurs when the body is unable to produce insulin or loses its ability to respond to the insulin being produced. This causes the blood sugar level to rise rapidly, which is not considered good for overall bodily health.



Diabetics are advised to eat foods with low amount of sugar, calories, sodium and carbohydrates. A salad meal sounds just about right. However, what you put in the salad also makes a world of difference. The salad we are about to introduce you to is a medley of super nutritious foods - beans. This mixed beans salad is an ideal mid-day or dinner meal for diabetics as beans are packed with nutrients that are especially helpful in controlling diabetes.



Beans Nutrition | Why Are Beans Good For Diabetes?



Beans are low on glycemic index scale. Beans contain no sodium content but carry a good amount of potassium - a pre-requisite of a diabetes diet.

Beans are packed with soluble fibres, which have shown to reduce insulin resistance in the body during various medical studies.

Though, beans contain carbohydrates but they are complex carbohydrates that the body digests slowly as compared to other carbohydrates, reducing the risk of sudden rise in blood sugar level.

Beans contain negligible amount of saturated fats, trans-fat and cholesterol but are abound with vitamins and minerals like proteins, calcium, magnesium, iron and folate.

The recipe of Mixed Beans Salad has been curated by Ms. Priyam Naik, Officer Dietetics, Saifee Hospital. The dish makes for a delicious treat and the exciting part is that you can choose from various beans of your choice - rajma, chawli, chick peas, hara chana etc.



Add to the beans, other flavourful foods like spring onions, tomatoes and basil, and garnish with garlic, coriander and lemon juice. Teeming with proteins, fibres, and vitamin C, the yummy meal will keep you full for a long time while keeping your blood sugar level in check.











