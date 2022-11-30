Winter is here and so is the time to enjoy some crunchy fresh winter greens - palak (spinach) being one such popular option for all. Easily available and accessible, spinach is a storehouse of nutrients and loads you up with protein, fibre, antioxidants and more for overall growth. Besides, it's super versatile too. From smoothie to sabzi and more, you can make a wide range of dishes with just a bunch of spinach. If you ask us, one of our favourite spinach-based recipes is palak paneer. A winter must-have, palak paneer makes for a wholesome meal when paired with roti, paratha and naan. But did you know palak and paneer do not make for a great combination together. You heard us.





Celebrity nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, recently took to Instagram to share that palak and paneer shouldn't be eaten together. "There are certain combinations that do not go well together," she stated in a video, uploaded on the photo-sharing app.

Why Palak And Paneer Shouldn't Be Eaten Together:

"Healthy Eating doesn't mean just eating the right food at the right time. It is also about having it in the right combination," the expert explains.





There are certain food combinations that inhibit the nutrient absorption of each other, when eaten together. One such combination is calcium and iron. For the unversed, paneer is a storehouse of calcium and palak (spinach) is loaded with iron.





"When eaten together, calcium in paneer inhibits the iron absorption of palak," she states, adding, "If you want to make of the most of palak, eat palak aloo or palak corn."





And guess what, we have a delicious palak aloo recipe for you. Click here for the recipe. https://food.ndtv.com/recipe-aloo-palak-219590





That's not all. We have found another healthy palak kebab recipe for you to try this winter. Click here to know more.





Eat healthy, stay fit!



