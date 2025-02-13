A pressure cooker is one of our most prized possessions in the kitchen. We keep it carefully tucked away in one corner, ensuring it remains spick and span. After all, it helps churn out our favourite dishes in minutes, saving a lot of time in the kitchen. Let's just say, it has made our lives a lot easier. However, many people think that cooking food in a pressure cooker can destroy all the nutrients. This makes them switch to open cooking or vessel cooking. But is this really true? Does cooking in a pressure cooker destroy more nutrients than open cooking? Let's find out from fitness coach Ralston D'Souza.

Pressure Cooking Vs Open Cooking: Which Is Better?

According to Ralston, a pressure cooker does not destroy more nutrients than open cooking. He says, "Pressure cookers have a sealed lid. The water boils inside, and turns into steam, but cannot escape from the cooker, which increases pressure inside the pot. This prevents more water from evaporating, allowing it to stay in a liquid form at temperatures above 100 degrees Celsius."

As a result, food cooks much faster. He further states that all cooking methods destroy some nutrients, but pressure cooking is more efficient. It saves you both time and fuel, and it doesn't destroy more nutrients than regular cooking. So, go ahead and cook dal, rajma, and other dishes in your pressure cooker without any worries.

Which Is The Healthiest Cooking Method?

The healthiest cooking methods are those that require low temperatures and do not require butter or oil. These include steaming and boiling. Both these methods are great for everyday cooking and do not cause a lot of nutrient loss. So, along with pressure cooking, you can also rely on steaming and boiling.

What Are The Unhealthiest Cooking Methods?

Many of us think that deep-frying is the worst cooking method, but there are others too. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, one should avoid air-frying, grilling, and microwaving as well. She says that using any of these methods can cause potential exposure to harmful chemicals, lead to the formation of harmful compounds, or result in the production of trans fats. While there's no harm in using these cooking methods occasionally, one should be mindful of relying on them regularly.

Now that you know the truth about pressure cooking and open cooking, we hope you'll be able to make a better decision next time you're in the kitchen.