Tomato raita recipe: Tomato is a prized possession in every kitchen. You can have it raw, make raita with it, and also use it as a thickening agent for any gravy-based recipe. But regrettably, tomatoes go stale very quickly, hence we prefer buying them in small quantities to enjoy the freshness. But if you have got some extra tomatoes and fear of them getting rotten, then sit back and go through the article. Here, we have shared a delicious recipe to make complete use of the extra tomatoes in the most delicious way possible. It's the flavourful tomato raita – a soul-soothing dish that helps elevate your meal experience instantly. Read on for details.

What Makes Tomato Raita So Special?

1. Easy to make:

It is an uncomplicated and super quick recipe that can help make your meal extra special. You literally need five minutes to put together this delicious raita recipe. All you need to do is, mix tomato with dahi and spices and serve. That's it!

2. Flavourful:

Adding tomato to your raita makes it colourful and adds some texture to the dish. Alongside, the concoction of tangy tomato, salt, and jeera, when mixed with dahi, makes the dish taste better than ever.

3. Nutrient-rich:

Dahi is rich in probiotics, whereas tomato contains a good amount of fibre in it. When the ingredients are mixed together, the dish becomes nutrient-enriched and becomes a perfect inclusion in your healthy diet regime.

4. Easy to digest:

Fibre in both dahi and tomato makes the dish easy to digest. Alongside, the spices added in the recipe make it anti-oxidant rich, flushing out the toxins for better metabolism.





Also Read: 6 Yummy Tomato Chutney Recipes To Try From Different Regions

Photo Credit: iStock

Step-By-Step Tomato Raita Recipe | Easy Tomato Raita Recipe:

- Chop one tomato finely.

- Beat a bowl of yogurt well to avoid any lump.

- Mix black salt, black pepper, roasted jeera powder, and Kashmiri red chilli powder with the dahi.

- Add the tomato in it and mix well.

Step-By-Step Tomato Raita Recipe | Roasted Tomato Raita Recipe:

- Brush oil on a tomato and roast well.

- Deskin and chop the tomatoes into small pieces.

- Beat a bowl of yogurt well to avoid any lump.

- Mix black salt, black pepper, roasted jeera powder, and Kashmiri red chilli powder with the dahi.

- Add the tomato in it and mix well.

Bonus Tip:

Tomato is citric in nature and so is a bowl of dahi. Hence, experts suggest avoiding tomatoes in excess amount in the tomato raita recipe to prevent the risks of bloating, acidity, and other gut troubles.

Now, make this delicious and easy tomato raita at home and enjoy it with your rice, roti, or paratha.