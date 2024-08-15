There are few things as satisfying as taking a bite of a crispy dosa. It's one of those dishes that provides instant comfort and makes us drool every single time, doesn't it? A dosa is typically stuffed with a delicious filling, whether it's aloo, cheese, onions, or something else. However, have you ever tried a dosa with four fillings in it? Yes, you heard that right! Imagine savouring a dosa oozing with not just one flavour, but four - all in one! Doesn't that sound appetising? Well, just like you, we were equally amazed when we came across this recipe on Instagram. Without further ado, let's learn how to make this four-layered dosa at home.

What Makes This Dosa So Unique?

This dosa is unlike any you've had before. Unlike a regular dosa, this one includes four different types of fillings: paneer bhurji, cheese, onions, and a delicious mix of ghee and podi powder. As soon as you take your first bite, you'll experience a burst of flavour in your mouth. This dosa offers an irresistible crunch, is easy to make, and is also high in protein - so is there any reason why you shouldn't give it a try? We guess not!

What To Serve With 4-Layered Dosa?

Wondering what would pair well with this dosa? Well, if you ask us, it tastes great on its own. Afterall, it already consists of so many delicious fillings inside. However, feel free to pair your dosa with a bowl of piping hot sambar and coconut chutney. Additionally, you can also relish it with garlic or mint chutney.

Paratha Recipes | How To Make 4-Layered Dosa At Home:

The recipe for this unique dosa was shared by the Instagram page @ohcheatday. Start by spreading the dosa batter evenly on a dosa pan. It's best to use a cast iron dosa pan for this purpose. Now, place paneer bhurji on one side and a cheese slice on the other, followed by sliced onions and a mixture of ghee and podi powder. Arrange all of these fillings in such a manner that they form four different sections. Once done, take a knife and make a slit from the centre to one end. Fold all the edges one over the other to form a triangular shape. Cook for a few minutes and serve hot! Your four-layered dosa is now ready to be relished!

Watch the complete recipe video below:

Make this mouth-watering dosa at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments section below.