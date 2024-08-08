Struggling with weight loss can feel like a never-ending battle. We hit the gym, sweat it out, and push ourselves to the limit. But here's the secret: it's not just about working out; what you eat plays a huge role too. You don't need to starve yourself to shed those kilos. Instead, focus on foods that are both nutritious and filling. Enter oats - your new best friend for weight loss. There are tons of ways to enjoy oats, and one standout option is the Oats Beetroot Masala Dosa. This dosa isn't just tasty; it's also packed with health benefits that make your weight loss journey a little easier.





Why Oats Are Good For Weight Loss

Oats are a fibre powerhouse, which means they help you feel full longer and keep hunger at bay.











Not only that, but they're also loaded with essential nutrients like zinc, magnesium, phosphorus, and iron.











The soluble fibre and beta-glucan in oats boost your immune system and keep your digestive system running smoothly. A study from the British Journal of Nutrition even points out that oats' soluble fibre helps break down food more efficiently, speeding up the calorie burn.





Beetroot's Role in Your Weight-Loss Diet







Beetroot is another fantastic veggie that should be on your radar. It's high in fibre but low in calories, making it a perfect addition to any weight-loss diet. Plus, it helps tackle haemoglobin deficiencies. Beetroot's versatility means you can add it to everything from salads to soups, and of course, to your Oats Beetroot Masala Dosa. Swap out traditional potato stuffing for paneer to up your protein intake, which is great for weight loss.











Ready to dive into this scrumptious weight loss recipe? Here's how to make it:





Oats Beetroot Masala Dosa Recipe | How To Make Oats Beetroot Masala Dosa







Toast oats, then blend with semolina until finely ground.





Boil beetroot and blend it into a smooth puree.





Combine oats powder, curd, salt, spices, and beetroot puree in a bowl and mix well.





Add water to create a smooth batter.





Prepare paneer stuffing with onions, tomatoes, and spices, and set aside.





Heat a pan, spread a ladle of batter to make your dosa, cook until golden, then add the paneer stuffing and enjoy your delicious, healthy dosa.











Sounds amazing, right? Next time you're craving something tasty and healthy on your weight loss journey, give this dosa recipe a go. It's a win-win for both flavour and fitness!







