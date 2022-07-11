Weight loss is one of the major concerns today and with an overload of information on the internet, most of us couldn't keep a check on what's right and what's wrong for our own body and health. But did you know that some little modifications in our daily diet can lead us to shed kilos and also strengthen our immunity? Addition of spices like jeera, ajwain, saunf and more, for instance, can help lose weight and also boost immunity. Considering this, here we bring you a detox drink that contains jeera, saunf and ajwain. It is called as spiced detox water. Let's learn how these spices help in weight loss.





Health Benefits Of Cumin Seeds (Jeera):

Cumin (Jeera) is popular across the world for a number of benefits it offers - it is considered to have antioxidants that flushes out toxins and keeps your body healthy from within. It is also considered great for digestion and helps to maintain great metabolism, which further aids weight loss. According to the Dr. Anju Sood, a Bangalore-based nutritionist, "A glass of jeera water every morning can be just the game-changer that you are looking for in terms of health and weight loss".

Health Benefits Of Ajwain:

Ajwain or carom seeds is known to speed up our digestion process and further eliminates the chances of unwarranted weight gain. Moreover, it is a great companion in your weight loss journey.

Health Benefits Of Saunf:

According to Macrobiotic Coach and Nutritionist Shilpa Arora, "fennel seeds help in digestion and metabolism, leading to better absorption of nutrients from food, hence fewer hunger pangs, further helping in weight loss. They are also quite effective in curing water retention, especially for women suffering from PMS.

Weight Loss Drink: How To Make Spiced Detox Water For Weight Loss And Immunity:

Soak 1 tsp of cumin seeds, 1 tsp of fennel seeds and 1 tsp of carom seeds in 1/2 litre water, mmix it well and let it sit overnight, make sure it is covered. Next morning, your detox drink is ready! Drink it first thing in the morning.





Try it out and let us know how it worked for you!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.









