If you know anything about Uttar Pradesh's iconic food scene, you would agree it is a treasure trove of flavours. From hearty vegetarian dishes like Baati Chokha, chaat and tehri to indulgent non-veg staples like kebabs and biryanis, every bite tells a story. Among these gems, dubki wale aloo shines bright. This simple yet flavour-packed curry hails from the streets of Mathura. The best part? You don't need to book a ticket to enjoy its flavours. It's super easy to make at home.





What Are Dubki Wale Aloo?

Straight out of Mathura's vibrant streets, dubki wale aloo is a no-fuss potato curry made with everyday ingredients. It is spicy, full of flavour and surprisingly low on effort. Traditionally paired with poori and kachoris in Uttar Pradesh, this dish can easily elevate your regular chapati or rice at home. Plus, it's a lifesaver for those weeknights when you're not in the mood to cook something elaborate.

What Can You Pair With Dubki Wale Aloo?

Think of dubki wale aloo as the ultimate versatile curry. Its spicy and thick consistency pairs beautifully with wheat poori, rice or roti. But if you are feeling fancy, go for bedmi pooris. These pooris, made with wheat flour and a spicy urad dal stuffing, take the meal to the next level. The soft, rich texture of bedmi pooris combined with the spicy aloo curry creates a wholesome and satisfying combo.

Mathura Dubki Aloo Recipe | How To Make Dubki Wale Aloo

Making dubki wale aloo is super straightforward. Instagram creator @mygardenofrecipes shared a step-by-step guide. Here's how you can make it:

1. Prepare Potatoes

Start by washing and cleaning the potatoes. Cook them in a pressure cooker with water until soft. Let the steam release naturally and set the potatoes aside.

2. Prepare Green Paste

In a blender, combine spinach, coriander leaves, ginger, green chillies, and whole spices like cinnamon sticks, green cardamom, black cardamom, black peppercorns, and kasuri methi. Add a little water and blend into a smooth paste.

3. Make Gravy Paste

Heat mustard oil in a pan. Add spices like saunf, jeera, hing, red chilli powder, coriander powder, and salt. Stir well, then pour in the spinach mixture. Cook until the paste thickens. Once the potatoes have cooled, roughly crush them and add to the pan. Adjust the water to your preferred consistency and simmer until the gravy thickens. Adjust the spice levels, garnish with ginger and green chillies, and serve hot with freshly made pooris!

