Indian Cooking Tips - Make Dum Chicken Curry With This Genius Hack (Watch Recipe Video)

Do you always wish your chicken was as tender and favourful as shown in the recipes you follow? There may be something you are doing wrong or not able to follow instructions properly. We have an easy-to-follow recipe for you that will help you make succulent, melt-in-your-mouth chicken with some amazing cooking tips. On top of that, the recipe is not just of any ordinary chicken curry, but of special dum chicken curry that will look, smell and taste better than any chicken dish you would have prepared till date. Try it to believe it.





Dum chicken curry with extra 'dum' of flavours is just what you should make for a special dinner with family and friends. We found this recipe video on YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa' by Mumbai-based food vlogger Alpa Modi.





The recipe uses curry cut chicken with bones but you can choose any kind of chicken you want. First marinate chicken with brown onions paste (fried onions blended to make paste), chopped mint leaves, chopped coriander leaves, sliced green chillies, chopped tomatoes and beaten curd, all mixed with a range of Indian spices and also chicken masala. Marinate the chicken for at least 4-5 hours or overnight.





Then, simply transfer the marinated chicken along with the mixture to a pan, Add some water and close it with a lid. Now seal the lid with dough and cook on low flame. After that, place a flat tawa or griddle on the stove and place the sealed pan with chicken on it and let the chicken cook further for around 30 minutes. Watch the video below to see how exactly you should be following this genius trick.

Watch Recipe Video Of Dum Chicken Curry:

When you'll tear off the dough seal and open the tawa lid, the sudden spurt of aroma will let you know how rich and delicious this chicken would be.









