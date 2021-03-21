Indian snacks cuisine is a cluster of miscellaneous treats with varied flavours. But smoldering tikkas take away the cake every single time. The invigorating aroma of burning tandoor wafting through the room draws you in immediately. If we are talking about tandoori tikkas, chicken tikka is the first thought that come to our minds. This ever-so-popular delicacy will remain an undisputed winner in the ring of snacks war, and it's all because of the deep-set flavours from the spicy ingredients used, and of course, the earthy smokiness that is seeped deep inside them.

If you also love chicken tikka as much as we do then we are sure you would love this dish of chicken tikka masala too. This recipe simply adds in some dense gravy to the chicken tikka making it a more wholesome and satiating dish. You can either make a thick gravy, just enough to coat the chicken tikkas, or make enough gravy to turn it into a main meal that you can pair with rice or roti - the choice is yours.

(Also Read: 7 Chicken Tikka Recipes You Must Try)

Chicken tikka is a popular Indian snack.

Often we don't even try making our favourite meals at home and rely on restaurants and online delivery apps to whet our cravings. Chicken tikka masala is one just dish that is highly misunderstood as a difficult recipe. Believe us, it's not. With the right recipe at your disposal, you can easily make this Indian chicken delight at home.

How To Make Chicken Tikka Masala At Home I Easy Chicken Tikka Masala Recipe

You don't need a traditional tandoor in your backyard to make the perfect chicken tikka masala, your kitchen oven will do the job just fine.

Click here to see the easy chicken tikka masala recipe.

The masala of this chicken tikka dish is creamy, spicy and tangy - a mish-mash of flavours coming from curd, cream, onion, tomatoes and spices like ginger, garlic, bay leaves, whole red chillies and more.

Try this chicken snack recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.

