Weekdays can be hectic. Managing household chores, cooking meals and meeting goals at work often make our lives tough. But let's admit, after some time, we all find ways to manage things on time. Some compromise on one aspect to complete the rest of the chores, while some prefer maintaining a balance between personal and professional lives. Whatever it be, one thing that no one should ever give up on is a healthy diet and lifestyle. We understand, there are times when you fail to make elaborate and nutritious meals. That is where the healthy snacks come in handy. According to health experts, busy professionals are always recommended to keep nutritious and fulfilling snacks in store to meet their daily health needs on the go.





Here, we got you a list of some healthy Indian snacks that every busy professional can keep on their work desks. Let's take you through the list.

Photo Credit: iStock



6 Indian Snacks You Must Keep Handy For Quick Meals:

1. Roasted Makhana:

Makhana is packed with antioxidants, vitamins, potassium and low sodium content. It is fulfilling, light on the stomach and helps manage cholesterol levels and body weight. You can simply roast the makhanas with some rock salt and ghee and store them for quick bites. Click here for the recipe.

2. Spiced Chickpeas:

Chickpeas (or kabuli chana) load you with protein, fibre and various essential nutrients. It is low in calorie content and is considered ideal for untimely hunger pangs. You can bake it with some desi spices and much along with a hot cup of tea. Click here for the recipe.

3. Masala bhel:

Made with murmura (or puffed rice), this desi delight is crunchy and healthy at the same time. You can add some curry leaves, roasted chana, and peanuts to murmura and toss it with rock salt, turmeric, and black pepper powder on hot kadhai for a delicious snack. Click here for the recipe.

4. Banana chips:

Another popular snack choice for several Indians, banana chips are the perfect low-calorie alternative to the classic potato crackers. You can also prepare banana chips at home and store for whenever you feel hungry. Click here for our favourite banana chips recipe.

5. Sprouts:

The benefits of sprouting legumes need no separate introduction. The process helps enhance the nutrition quotient of the chana, rajma, lobia, dal and other things that you sprout. You can either have sprouts as is or mix it with onion, tomato, cucumber, salt, chilli and lemon juice for a flavourful chaat. Click here for the right way to sprout legumes.

6. Salted kaju:

Dry fruits are always considered nutritious for weird-time hunger pangs. But if you are bored of having the same dry fruits every day, then this salted kaju is the perfect option to resort to. It is light, and delicious and curbs your hunger in no time.





What is your favourite go-to snacks during work hours? Do share your list with us in the comments below.