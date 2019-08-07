Eid 2019: When Is Bakrid or Eid Al-Adha? Date, Significance And The Festive Feast Ideas

The season of festivals is upon us and we cannot wait to dive into the celebrations already. On 12th August 2019, the world would be celebrating Bakrid (or Bakra Eid). Bakrid is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm among people of Islamic faith across the globe. On this day, people wake up early and offer their prayers to the almighty. Later in the day, they gather for an indulgent feast, packed with meaty delicacies and decadent sweetmeats. Little children are also offered Eidi (token money or gifts) by elders in the family.







2019: Date And Significance Of Bakrid

Bakrid, also known as Eid Al-Adha, is one of the two most significant Muslim festivals celebrated each year, the other one being Eid Al-Fitr (also known as Meethi Eid). Bakrid is celebrated in remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his own son as an act of devotion towards God. It is said that, upon seeing his follower's devotion, God placed a lamb's head in place of Ibrahim's son's head, thereby, sparing the child's life. Some Muslim families sacrifice a male goat on this day to commemorate the divine intervention.





In the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid Al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah. This year, the tentative dates of Eid Al-Adha are said to be 12th August 2019. Mosques around the country are decorated with beautiful lights for Eid. Eid Al-Adha is heavy on food. Here are some signature delicacies you may include in your Eid spread this year.

Bakrid 2019: Biryani is prepared lavishly on Eid Al-Adha

Here's A List Of Foods That You Can Make To Celebrate Eid:

1. Raan: Raan is a special Mutton leg delicacy. The mutton leg is slow cooked in a gravy teeming with rustic masalas.





2. Mutton Korma: Mutton korma is a robust mutton gravy, high on grease and flavour. It can be teemed with flat breads or rice.





3. Biryani: Biryani was brought to India by the Mughals. The unique rice dish is made with juicy meat pieces and a whole lot spices. Pair it with raita or salan and chomp away.





4. Seekh Kebab: The melt-in-mouth meaty, skewered delicacy is a global sensation. Kebabs are the best when they are served smoky and hot.





5. Phirni: Phirni is a festive milk pudding, made with broken rice, nuts and aromatic spices.





Bakrid 2019: Phirni is a festive milk pudding

6. Shahi Tukda: Shahi tukda is a bread pudding made by pouring condensed milk over fried bread pieces. Shahi Tukda is traditionally dressed with a host of chunky nuts and dried fruits.







Here's wishing you all Eid Mubarak!















