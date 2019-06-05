Eid 2019: Full Eid Party Menu With Recipes To Make Your Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations Endlessly Delicious

NDTV Food Desk | Updated: June 05, 2019 10:47 IST
Eid 2019 celebrations began yesterday as June 4, 2019 marks the first day of the month of Shawwal, according to the Islamic calendar. It also marked the 30th day of the holy month of Ramadan that is characterised by fasting during the day. Muslims around the world observe very difficult 18-hour a day fasts, which begin at dawn and end after dusk or sunset. The fasts are called Roza and during this 18-hour fasting period, devotees are forbidden from consuming both food and water. Early in the morning, before the break of dawn, they consume one meal called Suhoor or Sehri and they break their daylong fast with post-sunset dinner. This meal is known as Iftari.
On the day of Eid, however, there is no fasting. Eid-ul-Fitr is also known as 'Meethi Eid' and the celebrations of this festival are marked by widespread prayer offering, charity and feasting. Millions of Muslim families around the world invite friends and relatives over to their houses on the day of Eid to indulge in delicious food and drinks. For those hosting the party, the day before can be hectic, as Eid feasts have elaborate dishes and desserts.
Non-vegetarian food rules the roost during Eid celebrations and the guests should not be treated to anything but the best. For starters, delicious, melt-in-the-mouth kebabs are just what the doctor ordered. Shami kebabs, seekh kebabs and chicken gilafi kebabs are three tried and tested starters that are sure to delight your guests. Find the recipes to these three delightful starters below:
Eid-ul-Fitr is a summer festival and after the end of the month-long fasting period, people love to indulge in some delicious and hydrating drinks. These usually contain a lot of cooling and hydrating ingredients like rose water, curd and yogurt, lemon juice etc., as well as summer fruits like watermelon, litchi, mango etc. Three of the best drinks you can offer your guests for the Eid party are paan thandai, watermelon basil cooler and mint kiwi lemonade.
Find the recipes to all three drinks below:
Watermelon Basil Cooler Recipe
For the main course, some slow-cooked meat dishes can light up your Eid party like nothing else will. There are endless options to choose from, but some of the best slow-cooked non-vegetarian dishes are the classics and we recommend lamb rogan josh, nalli nihari and mutton bhuna gosht for the main course. You can pair these with a whole range of breads from naans to kulchas to tandoori rotis. For rice-lovers, murgh biryani would be perfect.
Find all the recipes here:
Eid 2019: Nalli Nihari for a stellar Eid party Main Course
For desserts, a typical Eid feast contains sweet dishes with vermicelli, dried fruits, nuts, milk and ghee in them. The one criterion that Eid desserts must fulfil is that it must give you an instant sugar rush. Needless to say, they must also be rich in taste and flavour. Our recommendations include paneer malpua, zarda pulao and sheer khurma. If you have a little extra time on your hands and want to go the distance, you can also try the baklava to give your Eid party the perfect ending.
Eid is the time of celebrations and endless indulgences in delicious food.
