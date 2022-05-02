





Eid 2022: With the holy month of Ramadan almost coming to an end, we are all gearing up to celebrate Eid al Fitr! Also known as 'Meethi Eid', the end of Ramadan is always signified by the celebration of this festival. This year, we are celebrating Eid al Fitr on 3rd May 2022. It marks the end of Roza and as a result, it is often associated with the festival of breaking fast. Hence, this special occasion requires a lavish meal filled with delicious meaty curries and fluffy naans. If you are looking to add a delicious chicken curry to your menu, then we have the recipes of five of the best chicken curries for you to choose from!





Also Read: Eid 2022: These 7 Stellar Lakhnawi Street Foods Will Amp Up Your Celebrations

Eid al Fitr 2022: Here Are 5 Mouth-Watering Chicken Curries That Shall Make For A Delicious Affair

1. Murgh Rezala







This Bengali chicken curry has the richness of cashews, khoya and coconut, while on the other, it will surprise you with a range of spices including ginger, garlic, pepper and cardamom. The creamy chicken curry is just mouth-watering!







Click here for the full recipe of Murgh Rezala.

2. Kadai Chicken







Kadai chicken is one recipe that can be found across all North Indian restaurants in the world. This spicy chicken dish is full of unique and delicious spices and herbs, making us want to eat it more and more!











Click here for the full recipe for Kadai Chicken.





3. Butter Chicken







This one's a keeper. Marinated overnight, the chicken is roasted and cooked in tomato puree, cream and masalas. A perfect dinner party recipe, this North-Indian style chicken recipe is made throughout the country with equal zest. Here's a brilliant from one of the most popular restaurants in the Capital.











Click here for the full recipe for Butter Chicken.





4. Chicken Do Pyaaza







A Punjabi favourite with freshly-made garam masala, ginger-garlic, kasoori methi, cream and a host of spices. The use of onion imparts a subtle sweetness which is balanced with a variety of spices. This chicken recipe is a delight for chicken lovers and also who love spicy food.











Click here for the full recipe of Chicken Do Pyaaza.

5. Chicken Shahjahani







Yes, it does taste as indulgent as the name suggests! Every bite of this curry feels like it's made for the royalty. The rich pinkish gravy is loaded with cashews, poppy seeds, and cream and onion paste. Perfect to be paired with buttered naan or hot fluffy rice, this chicken curry is not to be missed.











Click here for the full recipe for Chicken Shahjahani.











Try out these delicious chicken curries and let us know which one is your favourite in the comment section!





Eid Mubarak!