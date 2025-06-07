Eid-Al-Adha, also known as Bakr Eid, is just around the corner and the excitement is building up! This festive occasion brings loved ones together for scrumptious feasts that feature a wide range of delicious dishes such as biryani, kebabs, korma and shahi tukda. It's a total culinary celebration! While traditional recipes are always a hit, why not try something new this time? In this article, we'll be sharing mouth-watering kebab recipes that will add a special touch to your Eid festivities. The good news is that these kebabs are super easy to make at home, so you can relax and enjoy the celebrations. Let's get started and dive into the recipes!

Here Are 5 Mouth-Watering Kebab Recipes You Must Try:

1. Chicken Galawat Kebab

For chicken lovers, these chicken galawat kebabs are a must-try! Made with minced chicken, spices and green papaya, they offer a soft and succulent texture. Just as you take the first bite, these kebabs will melt in your mouth. Pair them with pudina chutney and enjoy! Click here for the complete recipe for Chicken Galawat Kebab.

Photo Credit: iStock



2. Nazuk Gosht Ke Seekh

Eid celebrations are incomplete without seekh kebabs. Instead of regular seekh, try making these delicious nazuk gosht (lamb) ke seekh this Eid. They are extremely flavourful and ready in just 30 minutes. Your guests are simply going to love them! Find the full recipe for Nazuk Gosht Ke Seekh here.

3. Mutton Shami Kebab

Another must-try kebab recipe for Eid is this mutton shami kebab. Shami kebab is a wonderful snack from Hyderabadi cuisine. This easy-to-cook shami kebab is made with mutton and makes for a great starter dish served with an accompaniment of your choice. Click here for the complete recipe for Mutton Shami Kebab.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Chicken Gilafi Kebab

To make these, chicken mince or keema is mixed with a variety of aromatic spices, nuts and a tang of lime along with kewra water. Baked to perfection, serve these flavourful kebabs with mint chutney. It's a must-try for Eid celebrations. Find the complete recipe for Chicken Gilafi here.

5. Haleem Ke Kebab

These tender and succulent mutton meat and dal kebabs are a game-changer for your Eid celebrations. Made with slow-cooked mutton and a blend of spices, they're perfect for serving as a snack or main course. Find the complete recipe for Haleem Ke Kebab here.





With these delicious kebab recipes, your Eid celebrations are sure to be a hit! Eid Mubarak 2025 to all of you!