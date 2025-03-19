Thecha is one of that classic Maharashtrian condiments that is super flavourful. With its fiery taste and nutty flavour, it is no surprise that thecha is loved by spice lovers across India. You can pair it with dal-rice or any snack, this chutney-like delight adds instant heat and flavour to your dishes. But why just stop at having it as a side dish? You can turn thecha into delicious dishes like thecha paneer, thecha Maggi or even thecha sandwiches! It's a versatile ingredient. If you love thecha and are looking for ways to incorporate more of it into your diet, then you have landed on the right page! Here, we bring you a delicious snack recipe – chicken thecha kebabs! It is juicy, spicy and so delicious that you wouldn't be able to stop after one. Let's see how you can make this.





What Makes Chicken Thecha Kebabs A Must-Have?

If you love bold and spicy flavours, then chicken thecha kebabs are a must-try. These kebabs have the signature smoky thecha taste with the juiciness of minced chicken, that makes this snack irresistible. Plus, these kebabs are packed with simple, wholesome ingredients, which makes them both flavourful and easy to prepare. For evening snacks, house parties or even as a protein meal, these thecha chicken kebabs are a must-try!

How To Make Chicken Thecha Kebabs | Chicken Thecha Kebabs Recipe

Making chicken thecha kebabs is pretty simple. This recipe was shared on Instagram by digital content creator @my_hunger_diaries. To make this:

1. Prepare Thecha

In a pan over medium heat, dry roast the garlic, green chillies, peanuts, and salt. Do this until the chillies roast a bit and everything smells nutty and aromatic. Once cool, transfer the ingredients into a mixer grinder along with coriander leaves, stems, and lemon juice. You can also use a mortar and pestle for an authentic rustic texture.

2. Prepare The Kebabs

In a mixing bowl, combine minced chicken with cumin powder, besan, chopped onion, salt, and all the thecha. Mix well until combined together.

3. Shape The Kebabs

Divide the mixture into 7 equal portions. Wet your hands a bit and take a dollop of the chicken mixture. Shape the kebabs with the help of wooden skewers. Soak them beforehand to prevent burning. Shape them into the shapes of kebabs.

4. Cook

Heat ghee in a pan over medium heat. Shallow fry the kebabs, turning occasionally, until golden and just cooked through. Make sure not to overcook it as the kebabs might dry out quickly. Serve hot with lemon wedges and salad!

Can You Make Chicken Thecha Kebabs In An Air Fryer?

Absolutely! While pan frying is always an option, if you want to cut down on excess oil, cook these chicken thecha kebabs in an air fryer. All you have to do is brush the kebabs lightly with oil and air fry them at 180°C for about 10-12 minutes, flipping halfway through. This would give you guilt-free kebabs in no time!

Watch the full video below:

Will you try this recipe? Let us know in the comments below!